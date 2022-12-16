Skip to main content

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year

There were a lot of special athletes at The University of Alabama in 2022, but in the end, there can only be one.

See Also:

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Game of the Year

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Derrick Thomas in the Hurricane Bowl in 1988
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 16, 2022

By Austin Hannon
121522_WBB_Team_LittleRock_RC5483
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

By Joe Schatz
121522_WBB_WeathersKa_LittleRock_RC7217
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Uses Big Second Quarter to Crush Little Rock, 69-44

By Joe Schatz
Darius Miles vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Focused on Limiting Drew Timme, Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball is Rising to New Levels, but Gonzaga has Been Here Before

By Austin Hannon
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball against Memphis at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Memphis 91-88.
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball Becoming a Big-Ticket Team

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama defensive lineman Da Ron Payne (94) returns an interception against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Monday January 1, 2018.
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 7, 2018 Alabama vs. Clemson

By Christopher Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField.
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Walsh