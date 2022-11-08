Skip to main content

Are Concession Prices at UA Getting Out of Hand? Three-And-Out

The panel gives its two cents on the rising costs of concessions around campus at the University of Alabama.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel gives its two cents on the rising costs of concessions around campus at the University of Alabama.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: The assistant editor and an award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Want tickets to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.

Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Alabama's Busy Weekend

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round

By Anthony Sisco
110722_MBB_MillerBr_Longwood_CL0564
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Freshmen are as Good as Advertised

By Joey Blackwell
110722_WBB_Team_AlabamaAM_CL4400
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

By Katie Windham
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) heads to the locker room after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
USATSI_19382128
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) jumps to shoot as Longwood Lancers forward Jesper Granlund (35) attempts to block him at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game
All Things Bama

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham