Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 31, 2021

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With four days until kickoff, former Alabama safety Mark Barron, who wore the No. 4 jersey, was an All-American with one other teammate on the 2010 team. Who was it?

The 2010 group had the fewest All-American selections of any team under coach Nick Saban, minus his first season in 2007.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys. All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison." – Nick Saban after Alabama’s win at Texas A&M in 2017

