Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 31, 2021
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Bryce Young Confident in Himself and Teammates Heading into Season Opener
- Alabama Football Releases Official 2021 Crimson Tide Depth Chart
- Where Alabama football stands with the top five uncommitted recruits of 2022
- Video and Photos from Alabama Football's First Practice of Miami Week
- Alabama in the NFL Roster Updates: Chargers waive and place Cole Mazza on IR
- SEC Announces Event Cancellation Policies of 2021-22
- Alabama Offensive Line 'Intact' Heading into Week One
- Windham Wrap-Up: Hurricane Ida a Reminder that Sports Bring People Together
- Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football
- Kate Henderson is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Miami safety Bubba Bolden
- Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Momma's Boy
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
4 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
With four days until kickoff, former Alabama safety Mark Barron, who wore the No. 4 jersey, was an All-American with one other teammate on the 2010 team. Who was it?
The 2010 group had the fewest All-American selections of any team under coach Nick Saban, minus his first season in 2007.
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys. All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison." – Nick Saban after Alabama’s win at Texas A&M in 2017