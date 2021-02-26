Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 26, 2021

Today is … National Pistachio Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's swimming and diving: at SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, 9 a.m./5 p.m. CT, Columbia, Mo.

Men's golf: at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La.

Track and field, cross country: at SEC Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

Baseball: vs Wright State, 3 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Women's tennis: at Kentucky, 3 p.m. CT, Lexington, Ky.

Softball: vs Memphis (DH), 4 p.m. and 6 p.m CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Soccer: vs Louisiana, 5 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Live Stats

Men's tennis: vs Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Volleyball: vs Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Live Stats

Gymnastics: at Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT, Fayetteville, Ark., ESPNU

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Texas A&M 73, Alabama 67/ game story

Men's swimming and diving: The Crimson Tide had its share of success on the third day of SEC Championships, with Matt Menke grabbing the bronze medal for his performance in the 100 backstroke. His time was 45. 46, good enough for fourth-best in school history in the event. Next, he joined Derek Maas, Colton Stagner, and Matt King to place third in the 400 medley relay, which was Alabama's third relay and second solo medal of the championships. Also, Jack Marcum and Maas won the B final of the 100 backstroke and breaststroke events, with times of 46.91 and 52.61, respectively. Official UA press release.

Track and field, cross country: Alabama took home a silver medal in the first race of the day, as Jace Jones, Gabe Serrano, Grady Shiflet, and Eliud Kipsang placed second in the distance medley relay with a time of 9:31:77. The men's side had another silver medalist, Bobby Colantonio Jr. who placed second in the weighted throw. The lady Crimson Tide had its success also, becoming the first distance medley relay team to finish under 11 minutes at the SEC Championships. Amaris Tyynismaa anchored and secured the team's record time. They, of course, received gold medals for the effort. Official UA press release.

Bama Central Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Former Alabama center Landon Dickerson and quarterback Mac Jones appeared on the 3 Man Front podcast earlier this week. Dickerson apparently thought their chemistry extended from under center to behind-the-mic.

Former Alabama forward Donta Hall extended his stay with Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate Team Ignite. Hall played at Alabama from 2015-19 before making multiple stops in the professional route.

2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson is scheduled to announce his college commitment today. Finalists include Alabama, Clemson, and Tennesee among others.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

190 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 26, 1907: Dub Taylor was born in Richmond, Va. He was on the 1937 Crimson Tide team that played in the 1938 Rose Bowl, but then became a very successful character actor, working extensively in Westerns and comedies including You Can’t Take It with You, The Undefeated and Support Your Local Gunfighter. Among his last film roles were in Back to the Future Part III and Maverick. He appeared six times on Bonanza, and in four episodes on Little House on the Prairie.

February 26, 1921: Riggs Stephenson, a second-team All-American fullback for the Thin Red Line football teams, signed a baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 22-year-old native of Akron, Ala., joined his close friend Joe Sewell with the major league champions.

February 26, 1978: Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert died in Waynesboro, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'll never give up on a player regardless of his ability as long as he never gives up on himself. In time he will develop." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

