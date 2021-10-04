Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 4, 2021

Today is ... National Golf Lover's Day

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama fell in its weekend finale at Auburn on Sunday, losing in three sets with scores of 19-15, 14-25 and 18-25 to secure the Tigers' two-day sweep of the Crimson Tide. Kentucky, the defending national champion, comes to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's next match on Saturday. As of Sunday, though, the Tide's record is 8-8 and 0-4 in-conference.

Men's tennis: The MSU Bulldog Invitational ended on Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi, and in its performance at the three-day tournament the Crimson Tide totaled four doubles and eight singles wins. In day three, Alabama partners Juan Martin and Patrick Kaukovalta and Rudi Christiansen and Joao Ferreira accounted for the Tide's two doubles wins. Martin and Ferreira each defeated their oppositions to claim two singles wins, as well.

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's tennis: Alabama at ITA All-American Championships, Charleston, South Carolina, All Day

Men's tennis: Alabama at ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Oklahoma, All Day

Did you notice?

Mac Jones is a surgeon. As if that was a doubt. And a metaphorical lab coat-for-shoulder pads swap wouldn't make it less obvious.

Trevon Diggs is pretty good, assuming you've noticed too. The Cowboys cornerback is campaigning for an All-Pro selection in his second season, and after grabbing two interceptions today, bringing the total to five in four games, his platform is pretty obvious: top corner in the NFL.

That Najee Harris didn't steal the show until his fourth year at Alabama tells you everything about how much NFL talent was stocked on the Crimson Tide's offense from 2017-2020. Or maybe times are that bad in Pittsburgh. Either way ...

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Brian Robinson Jr. finished with four rushing touchdowns on Saturday, tying five other players in program history as second all-time in that category.

But, beside him, only one of the five former players to tally four rushing touchdowns in one game played during the Saban era. Who is he?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson.

