Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 5, 2021

Alabama football is currently riding an 18-game winning streak, with its last loss coming in 2019 at Auburn, but that's still 10 wins shy of the program record set twice, once by Paul "Bear" Bryant and once by Gene Stallings.

In which seasons did Bryant and Stallings each set the 28-game winning streak and school record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss.

“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

