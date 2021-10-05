October 5, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 5, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Rhode Island Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama football is currently riding an 18-game winning streak, with its last loss coming in 2019 at Auburn, but that's still 10 wins shy of the program record set twice, once by Paul "Bear" Bryant and once by Gene Stallings.

In which seasons did Bryant and Stallings each set the 28-game winning streak and school record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Kevin Norwood, DeAndrew White, Kenny Bell, Christion Jones, Georgia State game program, Oct. 5, 2013
