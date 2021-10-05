Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 5, 2021

Today is ... National Rhode Island Day
- Alabama RB Jase McClellan Out for Season, Camar Wheaton Dealing with Meniscus Injury
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Running Back Isaiah Spiller
- Windham Wrap-up: Pete Golding Deserves Some Recognition After Alabama's Defensive Performance Against Ole Miss
- Alabama Soccer's Reyna Reyes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
- Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas A&M Week
- Alabama Football No. 2 in SI All-American 2022 Class Rankings
- Finishing Strong the Next Challenge for Alabama Football
- Alabama vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, TV Announced
- What Nick Saban Said as Alabama Opens Texas A&M Week
- Among a Dozen Standouts, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Brian Robinson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Week
- Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- With Fresh Faces, Alabama Baseball Looks to Have Roster Questions Answered This Fall
- Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Jumping the Night Train
- Alabama men's and women's basketball announces the date of Tide Tipoff, a preseason event at Coleman Coliseum to showcase each team before its season begins
- Josh Primo leads the way for San Antonio Spurs in the team's first preseason game
- Alabama Cross Country's Mercy Chelangat is named NCAA Division I National Women's Athlete of the Week
Alabama football is currently riding an 18-game winning streak, with its last loss coming in 2019 at Auburn, but that's still 10 wins shy of the program record set twice, once by Paul "Bear" Bryant and once by Gene Stallings.
In which seasons did Bryant and Stallings each set the 28-game winning streak and school record?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss.
“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant