Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 20, 2022
- 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis
- BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Alabama Would Be Getting in WR Tranfer Tyler Harrell
- Freshman Lead Alabama Softball in Doubleheader Sweep
- Agiye Hall Commits to One of Alabama's Opponents Next Season
- The Extra Point: Could Jalen Milroe Be Alabama's Quarterback of the Future?
- Montana Fouts Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week
- Benedeta Morresco Selected to 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International
- Vic Knight Named AWSA Hall of Honor Recipient
- Alabama Falls to UAB 7-6, Blazers Take Season Sweep
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.
Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Athens, Ga; 10 a.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats
- Baseball: UAB 7, Alabama 6
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 6, North Alabama 1
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 4, Alcorn State 0
John Metchie III got a nice honor:
Alabama Baseball at Tennessee last weekend
136 days
April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum
April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.
"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season." — Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.