Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Banana Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Athens, Ga; 10 a.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

John Metchie III got a nice honor:

Alabama Baseball at Tennessee last weekend

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

136 days

April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum

April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season." — Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.

