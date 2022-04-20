Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Banana Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Golf: SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.

  • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Athens, Ga; 10 a.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

John Metchie III got a nice honor: 

Did you see?

Alabama Baseball at Tennessee last weekend

041522_MBA_McMillanGa_Tennessee_CL0028
041522_MBA_DiodatiOw_Tennessee_CL0031
041522_MBA_DiodatiOw_Tennessee_CL0037
041522_MBA_WilliamsonDr_Tennessee_CL0003
041522_MBA_GuffyBr_Tennessee_CL0045

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

136 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum

April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season." — Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.

We'll leave you with this...

Jim Jarvis
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falls to UAB 7-6, Blazers Take Season Sweep

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Kali Heivilin
All Things Bama

Freshmen Lead Alabama Softball in Doubleheader Sweep

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Agiye Hall
All Things Bama

Agiye Hall Commits to One of Alabama’s Opponents This Season

By Christopher Walsh and Katie Windham4 hours ago
Ben Hess, April 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UAB

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
KG_42735
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball Doubleheader vs. North Alabama, Alcorn State

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Jalen Milroe
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Could Jalen Milroe be Alabama's Quarterback of the Future?

By Clay Miller9 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
Alabama women's golfer Bendetta Moresco
All Things Bama

Benedetta Moresco Selected to 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International

By University of Alabama sports information9 hours ago