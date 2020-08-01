Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 1, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Respect for Parents Day 

BamaCentral Headlines 

Did you notice?

  • The Los Angeles Rams placed Terrell Lewis on the COVID-19 Reserve List, meaning he either tested positive or was exposed to someone who was. Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter was also placed on that list by the New York Jets earlier this week.
  • Former Alabama pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw six innings and only gave up two runs and three hits in the Detroit Tigers' 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. It was his first win since May of last year.
  • Alex Avila hit his first home run of the season last night to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
  • Alabama alum Dicky Pride had some fun in round two of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship on Friday.
  • Donta Hall poured in eight points, four rebounds, and one block in only 11 minutes of action with the Brooklyn Nets in the team's 128-118 loss to the Orlando Magic.
  • After two rounds at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas is tied for 12th at 4-under par, while Michael Thompson is tied for 62nd at 4-over par.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

56 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” — Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...

