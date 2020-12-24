Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Collin Sexton finished with 27 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Charlotte Hornets on opening night:

Tony Brown has been removed from the Cincinnati Bengal's injury reserve:

With the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off on Sunday, you can bet cornerback Trevon Diggs wants to get the best of Jalen Hurts,

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison has been designated to return from injured reserve:

'Quinnen Williams' awesome sophomore sophomore season with the New York Jets is over with a neck injury:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 24: “We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

