Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics



Today is ... Christmas Eve 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Collin Sexton finished with 27 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Charlotte Hornets on opening night:
  • Tony Brown has been removed from the Cincinnati Bengal's injury reserve:
  • With the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off on Sunday, you can bet cornerback Trevon Diggs wants to get the best of Jalen Hurts,
  • Now this is pretty remarkable:
  • Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison has been designated to return from injured reserve:
  • 'Quinnen Williams' awesome sophomore sophomore season with the New York Jets is over with a neck injury:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 24: “We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ...

SI cover December 24, 2015, Derrick Henry
