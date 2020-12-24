Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2020
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... Christmas Eve
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Will Anderson Jr. is Only Scratching Surface Of His Potential Ahead of College Football Playoff
Did you notice?
- Collin Sexton finished with 27 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Charlotte Hornets on opening night:
- Tony Brown has been removed from the Cincinnati Bengal's injury reserve:
- With the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off on Sunday, you can bet cornerback Trevon Diggs wants to get the best of Jalen Hurts,
- Now this is pretty remarkable:
- Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison has been designated to return from injured reserve:
- 'Quinnen Williams' awesome sophomore sophomore season with the New York Jets is over with a neck injury:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Dec. 24: “We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.