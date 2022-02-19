Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Red Sock Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Alabama at the SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs No. 8 Virginia Tech (Easton Bama Bash), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Memphis 1

Did you notice?

  • Herb Jones drained this 3-pointer for Team Isiah against Team Worthy during NBA All-Star Weekend:
  • Justin Thomas was a master of the putting green at the Genesis Invitational:
  • And Alabama men's wheelchair basketball picked up back-to-back wins in the ABC Medical Classic:

Did you see?

021822_MBA_McMillanGa_Xavier_EP1709
021822_MBA_HamiterWi_Xavier_EP3834
021822_MBA_DiodatiOw_Xavier_EP3293
021822_MBA_DiodatiOw_Xavier_EP3384

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

196 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.

February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.

We'll leave you with this...

Cornelius Bennett
