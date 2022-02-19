Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 19, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Red Sock Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving: Alabama at the SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
- Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama at No. 4 Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., Noon CT, CBS, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs No. 8 Virginia Tech (Easton Bama Bash), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
- Baseball: Alabama vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Xavier 4
- Gymnastics: LSU 198.050, Alabama 197.600
- Softball: Alabama 10, Evansville 2; Alabama 1, Virginia Tech 0 (DH)
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Memphis 1
Did you notice?
- Herb Jones drained this 3-pointer for Team Isiah against Team Worthy during NBA All-Star Weekend:
- Justin Thomas was a master of the putting green at the Genesis Invitational:
- And Alabama men's wheelchair basketball picked up back-to-back wins in the ABC Medical Classic:
Did you see?
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
196 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.
February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.