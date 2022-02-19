Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Red Sock Day

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at the SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs No. 8 Virginia Tech (Easton Bama Bash), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Memphis 1

Herb Jones drained this 3-pointer for Team Isiah against Team Worthy during NBA All-Star Weekend:

Justin Thomas was a master of the putting green at the Genesis Invitational:

And Alabama men's wheelchair basketball picked up back-to-back wins in the ABC Medical Classic:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

196 days

February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.

February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.

“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.

