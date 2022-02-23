Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Baseball vs Alabama State; Tuscaloosa, Ala; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+; Live Video; Live Stats

No. 24 Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72

Former Alabama DB Bradley Sylve was drafted into the USFL.

Former Alabama LB Mekhi Brown was also drafted into the USFL.

Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb finished as a medalist at the Watersound Invitational as Alabama finished as the tournament runner-up.

Alabama's Bobby Colantonio Jr. was named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week.

Alabama gymnast Lily Hudson received another SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Alabama soccer released its spring season schedule.

February 23, 1963: Alabama baseball coach Tilden "Happy" Campbell died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home. Campbell was a member of the 1935 Rose Bowl and national championship football team. He was beginning his 24th year as head baseball coach, but also served as an assistant football coach from 1935-42 and again from 1947-55. Set to be pallbearers were Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Grover Harkins, Joe Sewell, W.H. Pate, F.G. Hocutt and Marlin Moore.



February 23, 1989: Darius Hanks was born in Norcross, Ga.

“[Coach Saban] asked his players if they wanted to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill, or if they wanted to work hard enough to be the best team in the country. And it's pretty clear what choice they made. That's the kind of tone this team sets, both on and off the field. It's why these young men — and this is something I’m very proud of — had the second highest graduation rate of any team ranked in the top 25. It shows that these guys have their priorities straight. Together, they contributed more than 3,500 hours of community service that Alabama students, student-athletes performed last year.” — President Barack Obama when the 2009 Crimson Tide visited the White House.

