Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Play Outside Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving at Auburn Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day
  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Charlie Thomas Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, College Station, Texas, All-Day
  • Men’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama at Tulane, New Orleans, 1 p.m. CT, Live Video
  • Men’s Tennis: Alabama vs. UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Live Video, Live Stats
  • Men’s basketball: No. 5 Kentucky at Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Gymnastics: Alabama 197.875, North Carolina 195.325, Western Michigan 194.875

Did you notice?

  • Alabama’s club hockey team beat Auburn, 6-3
  • Former Alabama basketball forward Herbert Jones will be on Team Worthy in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.
  • Alabama basketball signee Noah Clowney had a big night. 

Look at this: Alabama basketball signee Noah Clowney shines Friday Night

Dorman's Noah Clowney (15) attempts to shoot the ball over Riverside's Charlie Myers (5) during their game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Riverside's Julen Iturbe (32) attempts to score a layup as Dorman's Noah Clowney (15) defends during their game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
USATSI_17620283

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

210

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 5, 1929: Al Worthington, who pitched 14 years in the major leagues, mostly with the Twins and Giants, was born on this day in 1929. It’s also Hank Aaron’s birthday.

February 5, 1966: Consensus All-American center Paul Crane had his own day in his hometown of Prichard, where the Alabama center-linebacker was honored and presented with a brand new $4,000 automobile. During his Crimson Tide career, Crane started all 33 games and averaged 50 minutes of playing time per contest. – Bryant Museum

February 5, 2018: Former Alabama defensive lineman and NFL player Jeremy Nunley Jeremy Nunley died in Tuscaloosa. He was 46.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"When I met with Coach Saban at the SEC meetings I wanted to know, 'When you won it in 2009, you guys kind of faltered a little bit. Now that you won it in 2011, tell me exactly what you thought you learned.’ He gave me some great insight in what he saw and how things had changed and what he would guard against. One of the things was he started right away on the next season. He didn't wait." — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari

We'll leave you with this...

Riverside's Julen Iturbe (32) attempts to score a layup as Dorman's Noah Clowney (15) defends during their game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 5, 2022

