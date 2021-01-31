Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is … National Backward Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• No. 9 Alabama Basketball Falls at No. 24 Oklahoma, 66-61

• Thomas Fletcher, Deonte Brown Highlight Quiet Alabama Football Outing at the 2021 Senior Bowl

• Live Updates: 2021 Senior Bowl

• Live Updates: No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

• Alabama Coaching Tracker: Atlanta Falcons Hire Nick Perry as Assistant

• Even During a Pandemic You Can Still Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball at No. 4 South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's Basketball, SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Oklahoma 66, Alabama 61

• Women's tennis: Alabama 7, Kennesaw State 0

The Crimson Tide improved to 4-0 on the season. “I thought we finished strong today in singles against a competitive Kennesaw State team," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said in a release. "We had a slow start in doubles and played tentatively. But we did a good job of closing out games and sets in singles. We’re focused on getting sharper with each match in preparation for the SEC season.”

• Volleyball: South Carolina def. Alabama 23-25, 25-13, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9

Alabama set a new season high in team blocks with 13. Alyiah Wells and Chaise Campbell led the Crimson Tide both had a six, while Abby Marjama had 15 kills. Kendyl Reaugh also finished in double digits with 10 kills, along with 10 digs for her second double-double in as many days.

Did You Notice?

• Even with the loss at Oklahoma, Alabama still went up in the latest KenPom rankings, to No. 8.

• Although he drew interest for several college defensive coordinator jobs, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is expected to join Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jaguars as the defensive line coach.

• Rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored 10 points in 10 minutes as New Orleans lost to Houston, 126-112.

• Robbie Shelton was +1 during the third round of the PGA Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. At -6 overall he's tied four 12th and four strokes off the leader.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 31, 1913: Don Hutson was born in Pine Bluff, Ark.

January 31, 1970: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced a home-and-home series with Southern California, with the first game being September 12 at Legion Field. Alabama would return the following year, playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 10. The NCAA approved adding an 11th game in a vote taken at the January 14 Convention. They turned out to be two of the most noteworthy and important games in Crimson Tide history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I wanted to be the Branch Rickey of football.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to B.J. Phillips of Time Magazine in 1980.

We’ll leave you with this …