Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 29, 2022

Today is ... National Puzzle Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Kentucky (ITA Kickoff), Starkville, Miss., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: No. 8 Auburn 197.525, No. 9 Alabama 197.125

Did you notice?

Herb Jones had another solid performance for the New Orleans Pelicans, totaling 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals against the Denver Nuggets:

Justin Thomas had this solid tee shot at the Farmers Insurance Open:

And the Kansas City Royals purchased the contract of Morgan McCullough:

Did you see?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

217 days

January 29, 1963: The first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Among them was former Alabama player Don Hutson. He led the NFL in receiving in eight of his 11 seasons and in scoring five straight years. Hutson was also named the league’s MVP twice, in 1941 and 1942.

January 29, 1974: Alabama offensive line coach Jimmy Sharpe was hired as head coach at Virginia Tech, replacing Charley Coffey. Sharpe, an assistant since 1963, played for the Crimson Tide from 1960-62.

January 29, 1987: Baseball player Alex Avila was born in Hialeah, Fla.

January 29, 1993: Bradley Sylve was born in Port Sulphur, La.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It is still an individual thing, a question of running the pass pattern correctly. Pass patterns have probably changed less than anything else in football.” — Don Hutson

