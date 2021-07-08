Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

In case you missed it: Alabama Softball Adds Tennessee Transfer Catcher Ally Shipman

58 days

July 8, 1935: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and an Alabama assistant coach from 1969-71, was born in Marion, La.

July 8, 1989: Jerrell Harris was born in Gadsden, Ala.

July 8, 1996: Marlon Humphrey was born in Hoover, Ala.

July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69.

"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in 1957 about his only player to win the Heisman Trophy. John David Crow was born on this date in 1935.

