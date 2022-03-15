Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Everything You Think is Wrong Day

Rowing: Alabama vs United States Naval Academy (Scrimmage), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

171 days

Former Alabama guard Mo Williams was named the head coach of Jackson State:

The New York Giants signed Robert Foster:

Alabama gymnast Lexi Graber was named a finalist for the AAI Award, the top annual award given in women's gymnastics:

And Shaun Dion Hamilton will be staying in Detroit:

March 15, 1938: Football players were set to play a predominant role on Happy Campbell's baseball team. Leading candidates to earn playing time were gridironers-turned-diamond men Joe Kilgrow, Hal Newman, Tex Shoemaker, Bud Waites, Johnny Roberts, Vic Bradford, George Zivich and Howard Blackmon. Shoemaker also lettered for Coach Hank Crisp's basketball team.

March 15, 2018: Collin Sexton shook off a foul-filled first half to score 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime as Alabama enjoyed its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 with an 86-83 victory against Virginia Tech. Freshman guard John Petty Jr. finished with 20 points while making six of eight 3-pointers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When I get in that type of mode, I feel like no one can stop me from shooting the ball. I always have my eyes locked on my target and I'm going to hit it." —John Petty Jr.

