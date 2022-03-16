Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 16, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Softball: No. 3 Alabama 5, Southern Miss 2

The MLB Network hired former Alabama baseball player Alex Avila as an analyst.

The New Orleans Saints hired former Alabama strength assistant Matt Clapp as their strength coach.

Alabama basketball signee Brandon Miller was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee.

Coming off their best showing at the Southeastern Conference Championships in more than 25 years, taking third place overall with nine individual and relay golds, the Crimson Tide women will open the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Kalia Antoniou, Mela Delmenico, Cora Dupre, Morgan Liberto, Tanesha Lucoe, Kensey McMahon, Diana Petkova, Morgan Scott, Rhyan White, Avery Wiseman and Cat Wright will compete in individual events. Kailyn Winters and Ashley Voelkerding also made the meet as part of the Crimson Tide’s relay contingent. Last season, Alabama took fifth place at the NCAA Championships.

Alabama rowing competed in a spring break scrimmage against the U.S. Naval Academy on the Black Warrior River. “Despite the rain it was another great environment at Manderson Landing,” Alabama head coach Glenn Putyrae said in a statement. “We had some really competitive races with Navy and gained some valuable racing experience. We felt all the crews had some strong pieces and identified where we can improve heading into the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational.”

Alabama Softball at Southern Miss

March 16, 1963: The Saturday Evening Post in its issue dated March 23 alleged Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was given information by Georgia athletic director Wally Butts prior to the 1962 game won by Alabama 35-0. They ended up suing the publication.

March 16, 1956: Ozzie Newsome was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I scored a touchdown on the first reception I made in the NFL and spiked the ball. The instant I did, I felt horrible and couldn't wait for the game to end so I could call Coach Bryant and apologize. He said he didn't even notice, but I never spiked the ball again.” – Ozzie Newsome

