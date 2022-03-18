Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Sloppy Joe Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

Women's Tennis at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 3 p.m. CT, Watch

Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame, NCAA Tournament, San Diego, Calif., 3:15 p.m. CT, TNT, Listen

No. 3 Softball vs. No. 8 Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen

Baseball vs. No. 9 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen

Crimson Tide Results

168 days

Did you notice?

Alabama women’s swimming and diving posted five top-10 finishes and set three school records during the second day of competition at the national championships.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of former Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett.

Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard had his introductory press conference with the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots welcomed in former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson.

The Washington Commanders re-signed former Alabama receiver Cam Sims.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace.

The Tennessee Titans released former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts has more merchandise for sale.

Did you see?

Alabama basketball spent 40 minutes on the Viejas Arena game floor one day ahead of its contest vs. No. 11 seed Notre Dame.

March 18, 1985: In an effort to strengthen the defense and get more big-play capability from Cornelius Bennett, defensive coordinator Joe Kines moved the junior linebacker to an outside position. Bennett played on the outside as a freshman, but was moved to the inside during the 1984 season. "I just feel I can make more things happen on the outside," Bennett said.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.” – Cornelius Bennett

