Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

The first day of spring.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Bill O'Brien, Bryce Young Impress Nick Saban on First Day of Spring Practice

• Four Potential Starters For Alabama Limited or Out of Spring Practice

• Practice Report: Crimson Tide Gets Back to Work on Field, Opens Spring Practice

• No. 22 Alabama Baseball Blows Out Top-Ranked Arkansas in SEC Opener, 16-1

• Seventh-Inning Rally Not Enough, Alabama Softball Falls 4-3 to Tennessee

• Recruiting Corner: Could Alabama Add A Second Tight End to 2022 Class?

• Alabama Updates Football Roster With New Jersey Numbers

• No. 8 Alabama 'Fired Up' to Compete at SEC Championship Meet

• Spring Preview: 5 Things to Watch From Alabama football

• Why Hinkle Fieldhouse is Considered Such a Special Venue for the NCAA Tournament

• Crimson Tikes: Let's Dance

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Swimming and Diving: Women NCAA Championships at Greensboro, N.C., all day

• Rowing: Alabama vs. Tennessee at Oar Ridge, Tenn.

• Track & Field: Tiger Track Classic, at Auburn, all day

• Women's golf: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, at Athens, Ga., all day

• Volleyball: Tennessee at Alabama, 2 p.m., CT, Live Video, Live Stats

• Softball: Tennessee at Alabama, 2 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats

• Men's Basketball, NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Iona, 3 p.m., TBS, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Baseball: Alabama at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio

• Gymnastics: SEC Championships, at Huntsville, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Middle Tennessee State 3

• Volleyball: Alabama def. Tennessee 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15

• Softball: Tennessee 4, Alabama 3

• Baseball: Alabama 16, Arkansas 1

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

169 days

Did You Notice?

• Rhyan White won the silver medal in the 100 backstroke as Alabama remained sixth at Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C. She also placed fifth in the 100 butterfly just three events earlier, and posted a school-record 50.75 in the prelims. She saw the backstroke in 50.21. Heading into the final day of competition, Alabama leads all SEC teams.

• After falling in the opening set, 25-16, Alabama volleyball rallied to win the next three over Tennessee 25-23, 25-21 and 25-15 to win the match. It snapped a three-match winning streak in the series by the Lady Vols, giving Alabama its first win over Tennessee since 2017. The Crimson Tide hit .263 as a team, its third-highest clip of the season, and held the edge over Tennessee in kills, 52-44, assists, 45-39, and digs, 51-35. Kennedy Muckelroy led all players with 17 kills, tying her career high

• Alabama track and field opened the Tiger Track Classic at Auburn with a gold medal in the men’s hammer throw (Kieran McKeag) and six other top-10 finishes.

• Men's tennis won a 4-3 home match under the lights against Middle Tennessee State. The match then came down to court five, where Jeremy Gschwendtner split the first two sets before winning the decider in a tough 7-5 set. Alabama improved to 11-7.

• Alabama senior Alonza Klopfer has been named to the SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team for the second year in a row. She led the Crimson Tide in community service hours and is part of the UA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s Executive Board.

• Alabama women's basketball coach Kirsty Curry has been among those calling for more equality between men's and women's sports after there was a stark difference in the facilities between what was provided in Indianapolis, and San Antonio this week. “It needs to get better. "It needs to be better,” Curry said. “I know that I feel like the administration and the support our sport will grow and learn from this.”

• The NFL released the names of players expected to participate during Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday: Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristall, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II.

• Collin Sexton scored 29 points as the Cavaliers took a 116-110 loss to the Spurs.

• Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has left the team's spring training facility and entered quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols.

• Did you see Charles Barkley's Final Four picks? That had to hurt.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum

March 20, 2004: Alabama basketball defeated top-seeded Stanford in second round of the 2004 NCAA tournament, 70-67, to reach the Sweet 16. Kennedy Winston scored 21 points, Earnest Shelton 14 points, and Chuck Davis and Antoine Pettway each added 12.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

• "Nick's special; a special coach with a special system and a special way of teaching it. He gets better players than everyone else. They get the best there, but also teach it better, and expect you to execute it like a pro. They're doing everything right there." – an anonymous AFC scout to NFL.com

We’ll leave you with this …