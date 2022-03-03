Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Georgia (SEC Tournament), Nashville, Tenn., 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Women's Golf: Polly Mack, Angelica Moresco and Benedetta Moresco all finished in the top 20 at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, helping the University of Alabama women’s golf team to an eighth-place team finish. The Crimson Tide recorded a 17-over-par 301 Wednesday, earning a 28-over-par 880 (290-289-301) tournament total at Long Cove Golf Club (par 71, 6,281 yards).

The Miami Dolphins wished Tua Tagovailoa a happy birthday:

The Dolphins also gave Raekwon Davis a shout-out:

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels expressed his excitement to coach Josh Jacobs:

And Jameson Williams' rehab is right on schedule:

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd in December 1819.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

