Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cold Cuts Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Georgia (SEC Tournament), Nashville, Tenn., 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Golf: Polly Mack, Angelica Moresco and Benedetta Moresco all finished in the top 20 at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, helping the University of Alabama women’s golf team to an eighth-place team finish. The Crimson Tide recorded a 17-over-par 301 Wednesday, earning a 28-over-par 880 (290-289-301) tournament total at Long Cove Golf Club (par 71, 6,281 yards).

Did you notice?

  • The Miami Dolphins wished Tua Tagovailoa a happy birthday:
  • The Dolphins also gave Raekwon Davis a shout-out:
  • New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels expressed his excitement to coach Josh Jacobs:
  • And Jameson Williams' rehab is right on schedule:

Did you see?

Alabama Women's Basketball vs Auburn at the 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

030222_WBB_RiceJa_Auburn_RC4543
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young (2) and Auburn guard Sania Wells (2) scramble after the ball during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
030222_WBB_CurryKr_Auburn_RC9978

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

184 days

On this Date in Crimson Tide History

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd in December 1819.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

We'll leave you with this...

Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
37 seconds ago
030222_MBB_DavisonJD_Texas A&M_9831
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Texas A&M 87, No. 25 Alabama Basketball 71

By Joey Blackwell
2 hours ago
Nate Oats against Mississippi State - 02.16.22
All Things Bama

Inconsistency Once Again Plagues Alabama Basketball

By Blake Byler
2 hours ago
Jaala Torrence
All Things Bama

Jaala Torrence shuts down UAB as Alabama softball blanks UAB 7-0

By Edwin Stanton
4 hours ago
030222_MBB_GurleyNo_Texas A&M_9785
All Things Bama

No. 25 Alabama Basketball Upset by Texas A&M, 87-71

By Joey Blackwell
4 hours ago
Dallis Goodnight
All Things Bama

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama softball vs. UAB

By Edwin Stanton
6 hours ago
022021_MBA_McNeese_SL0784_1_71
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Snaps Losing Streak with Mound Gem by Jacob McNairy

By Joey Blackwell
6 hours ago
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) looks for a passing lane with Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell (11) defending in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs. Texas A&M

By Katie Windham
7 hours ago