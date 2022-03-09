Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2022
Today is ... National Barbie Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- Five Returning Players Poised to Break Out for Alabama
- Rewinding an Eventful Recruiting Weekend at Alabama
- BamaCentral Three-And-Out: A Look at Alabama Softball's Pitching Workload
- Jaguars Applying Franchise Tag on Cam Robinson Might Impact Evan Neal in Draft
- Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week
- Four Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors
- The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Pitching Staff Finding Success
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving: NCAA Zone B Championships; Atlanta, Ga.
Baseball: Alabama vs North Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+; Live Video; Live Audio; Live Stats
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama swimming and diving's Tanesha Lucoe earned an NCAA Championships berth off the women's platform at the NCAA Zone B Championships. Mohamed Farouk earned a spot at the NCAA Championships off the 3-meter springboard.
Did you notice?
- Alabama women's basketball's leading scorer and All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis announced she will return for another season.
- Nick Saban stopped by to play a few holes with PGA Golfer Justin Thomas at the Players Championship.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed former Alabama DB Tony Brown.
- Alabama softball remained ranked at No. 2 in all major polls this week.
Did you see?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.
March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.” – Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)