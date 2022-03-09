Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Barbie Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: NCAA Zone B Championships; Atlanta, Ga.

  • Baseball: Alabama vs North Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+; Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama swimming and diving's Tanesha Lucoe earned an NCAA Championships berth off the women's platform at the NCAA Zone B Championships. Mohamed Farouk earned a spot at the NCAA Championships off the 3-meter springboard.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's basketball's leading scorer and All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis announced she will return for another season. 
  • Nick Saban stopped by to play a few holes with PGA Golfer Justin Thomas at the Players Championship. 
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed former Alabama DB Tony Brown. 
  • Alabama softball remained ranked at No. 2 in all major polls this week.  

Did you see?

Bailey Dowling vs. Miami (OH)
Ally Shipman
030522_WSB_JohnsonJe_GoodnightDa_Texas_KG1718

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.

March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.” – Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)

We'll leave you with this...

Class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, right, and his mother, Kaishay, left, meet with Nick Saban.
All Things Bama

Rewinding an Eventful Recruiting Weekend at Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Cam Robinson
Bama/NFL

Jaguars Applying Franchise Tag on Cam Robinson Might Impact Evan Neal in Draft

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: A Look at Alabama Softball's Pitching Workload

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham13 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Four Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
030422_MBA_McMillanGa_MurryState_EP7483
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Pitching Staff Finding Success

By Clay Miller14 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Returning Players Poised to Breakout for Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022

By Joey BlackwellMar 8, 2022