Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2020

Nick Saban Provides Update on Jaylen Waddle: "He Wants To Come Back And Play"

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Tennessee/Virginia, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Swimming & Diving: Crimson Tide rookie Matt King had a huge day in Knoxville, Tenn., as Alabama swimming and diving picked up a trio of wins on the first day of its meet against both Virginia and host school Tennessee at the Jones Aquatic Center on the UT campus Thursday.

King opened the day with a career-best 19.54 in the prelims of the 50 freestyle, he then led off Alabama’s winning 200 freestyle relay with another career best, going 19.31, before outracing a stacked field in the finals of the 50, with yet another career-best mark, going 19.26 for the win. King now ranks fourth all-time at UA after just four 50 freestyle races for the Tide.

Kevin Li picked up the Tides’ first win of the weekend. Chased by a trio of UT divers for most of the competition, Li pulled steadily away from the field, taking top honors off the 1-meter springboard with 362.90 points over six dives, finishing 20 points ahead of the field.

Morgan Scott and Kensey McMahon both picked up second-place finishes on the night, in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively, to lead the Tide women.

Did you notice?

Former Alabama basketball standout JaMychal Green opted out of his $5 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers and will become a free agent.

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had 11 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown in the 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught four passes for 31 yards.

Bo Scarbrough was elevated from the Seahawks practice squad to the active roster before Thursday's night game. He had six carries for 31 yards. It was his 2020 debut.

Alabama men's tennis signed three prospects during the Early Signing Period:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1950: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 20: "I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

