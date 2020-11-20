SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Absurdity Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Tennessee/Virginia, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Swimming & Diving: Crimson Tide rookie Matt King had a huge day in Knoxville, Tenn., as Alabama swimming and diving picked up a trio of wins on the first day of its meet against both Virginia and host school Tennessee at the Jones Aquatic Center on the UT campus Thursday.

King opened the day with a career-best 19.54 in the prelims of the 50 freestyle, he then led off Alabama’s winning 200 freestyle relay with another career best, going 19.31, before outracing a stacked field in the finals of the 50, with yet another career-best mark, going 19.26 for the win. King now ranks fourth all-time at UA after just four 50 freestyle races for the Tide.

Kevin Li picked up the Tides’ first win of the weekend. Chased by a trio of UT divers for most of the competition, Li pulled steadily away from the field, taking top honors off the 1-meter springboard with 362.90 points over six dives, finishing 20 points ahead of the field.

Morgan Scott and Kensey McMahon both picked up second-place finishes on the night, in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively, to lead the Tide women.

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama basketball standout JaMychal Green opted out of his $5 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers and will become a free agent.
  • Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had 11 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown in the 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught four passes for 31 yards.
  • Bo Scarbrough was elevated from the Seahawks practice squad to the active roster before Thursday's night game. He had six carries for 31 yards. It was his 2020 debut.
  • Alabama men's tennis signed three prospects during the Early Signing Period:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1950: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 20: "I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama's Biggest Unsung Hero has also been the Crimson Tide's Most Resilient

All Things CW looks at the most unheralded player on the Crimson Tide, the position groups to watch moving forward and the key to the rest of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Provides Update on Jaylen Waddle: "He Wants To Come Back And Play"

On his weekly radio show, the Crimson Tide coach gave listeners insight into how Jaylen Waddle and Trey Sanders are recovering from their respective injuries

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: No. 31-35

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nate Oats Credits Work Ethic, Dedication in Kira Lewis Jr. as Key Factors in NBA Draft

Lewis was drafted No. 13 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Soccer Signs 10 to Class of 2021

The Crimson Tide adds standout student-athletes from across the globe to its 2021 freshman class

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tikes: Rehab

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Talk of the Tide: First-Round Picks Could Become Norm Under Nate Oats

Kira Lewis Jr. is the first of likely many Crimson Tide prospects to realize their professional dreams under Oats

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball Signs 14 to 2021-22 Signing Class

The Crimson Tide added 14 total players including 12 high schoolers and two junior college players

UA_Athletics

Against Kentucky, Alabama Hopes There's No Rust Plus a New Name Could Emerge on Offense

Alabama hopes to shake off any rust this Saturday against Kentucky and a new name could emerge on the Crimson Tide's offense

Tyler Martin

John Petty Jr, Herb Jones Earn Spots on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Petty was recognized on the All-SEC First Team, while Jones landed on the All-SEC Second Team

Tyler Martin