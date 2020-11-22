Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 22, 2020

Today is ... National Cranberry Relish Day

Crimson Tide results

Football: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

Swimming & Diving: Alabama swimming and diving closed out its double-dual meet against Virginia and host school Tennessee with four more wins and another school record at the Jones Aquatic Center on the UT campus Saturday.

Tanesha Lucoe picked up the Crimson Tide’s first win of the day, taking top honors off the platform after tallying 260.40 points over five dives, eight more than second place.

Rhyan White and Morgan Liberto went 1-2 in the 200 backstroke, with White posting a 1:49.30 for the win. Kensey McMahon also picked up a win during the meet’s final day, taking first in the 1,650 freestyle with a 15:54.06, making her the only woman under 16 minutes in the meet.

On the men’s side, Jake Marcum won the 200 backstroke with his second career mark of the day, going 1:40.48, ranking him third all-time at UA. Marcum’s win gave the Tide a clean sweep of the backstroke events - men and women - on the weekend.

“This was a good weekend for us overall against some very tough competition," coach Coley Stickels said in a press release. "The field was stacked in pretty much every event and for the most part we held our own. Our returners are ahead of where they were around this time a year ago in a lot of events, which shows the buy-in we’re getting up and down the line. The results of that resolve and dedication speak for themselves. We saw a lot of career-best times from both our rookies and our veterans, which is also a good sign. I think once we add a few folks that we were missing this weekend into our lineup, we have the chance to really make some noise. For now though, we have to get back to work and get ready to swim Kentucky at home in a few weeks.”

Green Bay Packers punter JK Scott did not travel with the team to Indianapolis to face the Colts due to a personal matter. He is listed as questionable.

Former Alabama golf standout Stephanie Meadow is six shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Pelican Women's Championship. After a two-under par third round, she finds herself in third place.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy are excited to be squaring off against one another:

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury.

Here is a fun piece from the Los Angeles Rams with A'Shawn Robinson:

Josh Jacobs is in some pretty elite company so far in his Las Vegas Raiders career.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 22: “This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach

