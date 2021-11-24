Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 24, 2021
Today is ... National Jukebox Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Looking to Leave Struggles in Jordan-Hare Stadium in the Past
- Alabama Drops to No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Cornerback Roger McCreary
- Legendary Sports Writer Cecil Hurt Dies at Age 62
- Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week
- Alabama Basketball Hopeful for Juwan Gary to Return for ESPN Events Invitational
- Alabama Women's Basketball Looking Forward to Thanksgiving Weekend Home Stand
- Alabama Players Evaluate Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
- For In-State Players, Pride is on the Line in the Iron Bowl
- Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Football Trio Named Finalists for Four National Awards
- Crimson Tikes: Kickin' Tailgatin'
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Mercer, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
No events schedules.
Did you notice?
- Alabama swimmer Avery Wiseman was named the SEC Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week.
- Alabama Cross Country runner Mercy Chelangat was named the NCAA South Region Athlete of the Year.
Read More
- The NFL reached an agreement with Alabama for athletes to participate in a data-collecting study on head injuries.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.
November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."
November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.
November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.
November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
Nov. 24: "This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.