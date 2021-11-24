Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Jukebox Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Mercer, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No events schedules.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimmer Avery Wiseman was named the SEC Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week.  
  • Alabama Cross Country runner Mercy Chelangat was named the NCAA South Region Athlete of the Year. 

  • The NFL reached an agreement with Alabama for athletes to participate in a data-collecting study on head injuries.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.

November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."

November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.

November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.

November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

Nov. 24: "This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.

Damien Harris, Auburn game program, Nov. 24, 2018
