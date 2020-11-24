Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 24, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … Shopping Reminder Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.
November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."
November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.
November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.
November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.