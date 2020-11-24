Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 24, 2020

Today is … Shopping Reminder Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Trevon Diggs became only the second rookie defensive back this season to have two interceptions on the season:

Nick and Terry Saban's foundation, Nick's Kids Foundation, announced this year's nominees for the foundation's annual Teacher Excellence Awards. Saban himself was featured in a video making the announcement on the Nick's Kids Twitter profile:

Check out these photos of Mac Jones from back in his child modeling days:

While Derrick Henry's domination of the Baltimore Ravens occurred on Sunday, NFL Films shared this highlight reel to remind everyone of the King in Nashville:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.

November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."

November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.

November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.

November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.

We’ll leave you with this …