Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 9, 2021

• Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships at Charleston, S.C., all day

• Men's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships at Tulsa, Okla., all day

• Volleyball: Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

• Football: Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

• Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compared DeVonta Smith’s jab step to Allen Iverson’s crossover. It's not just a Philly thing:

• The volleyball team's match against No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday will be the Crimson Tide's annual Power of Pink match. Kentucky is the first ranked opponent for Alabama (8-8) this season.

• The Alabama men’s golf team will welcome the other 13 league teams for SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate beginning Sunday. The three-day event will will be played at the par 72, 7,370-yard Shoal Creek Club course. The teams will play 36 holes Sunday and 18 holes played Monday and Tuesday. Every team is guaranteed to play matches each day, even if eliminated. Winners will remain in the championship bracket en route to Tuesday’s final match. Alabama opens against LSU, with the winner facing the winner of Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's lineup for match play is Thomas Ponder, Canon Claycomb, JP Cave, Tyler Lipscomb and Jones Free.

• Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com did a story on how Dicky Pride and other golfers have a second career on the Champions Tour (Note: Pay site):

October 9, 1898: Joe Sewell was born in Titus, Ala.

October 9, 1937: A crowd of 8,000 braved rainy conditions to watch Alabama shut out South Carolina, 20-0. Charley Holm led the Alabama effort with 103 yards rushing on 15 carries while linemen Lew Bostick and Jim Ryba led the defense. Scoring touchdowns were Hal Hughes, Joe Kilgrow and Buddy Beard.

October 9, 1972: Joe Namath "and his Jittery Jets" appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after a loss to Houston prevented the NFL from having the next week's Jets-Dolphins game be a showdown between the last two unbeaten teams.

October 9, 1995: Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.

October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.

"We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again." — Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower after losing at South Carolina in 2010.

