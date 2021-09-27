Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Vanderbilt 3, Alabama 0

Women's Golf: Alabama finished runner-up at the Mason Rudolph Championship.

Women's Tennis: 4-2 in singles, 1-2 in doubles on the final day of the Ole Miss Fall Invite.

BamaCentral Headlines

Did You Notice?

Derrick Henry kept being, well, Derrick Henry:

Justin Thomas and U.S.A. clinched the Ryder Cup with a 19-9 three-day victory over Europe. The winning group shared this funny moment after their triumph:

And Alabama softball picked up another commitment in outfielder Lauren Johnson (Class of 2023):

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Born in 1965, this "Biscuit" won the Lombardi Award. He was drafted in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts but was traded in the "trade of the decade" to the Buffalo Bills due to a contract dispute, where he was a star linebacker. What was this Alabama legend's full name?

Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 27, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first game as the Alabama head coach occurred at Ladd Field in Mobile, where the Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU, 13-3. Alabama led 3-0 at halftime on a field goal by Fred Sington, Jr., the first points of the Bryant era. The game is also remembered for part of the stadium collapsing during the game.

September 27, 1991: Vinnie Sunseri was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It feels like everything's just flown by. Time flies.” – Former Alabama safety Jarrick Williams as a senior in 2014. He was born on this date in 1992.

