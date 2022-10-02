What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 49-26 Win At Arkansas

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide football team piled up 317 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns on its way to a 49-26 win at No. 19/20 Arkansas on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide on the ground, compiling a career-high 206 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Both of his scores came in the fourth quarter when he scored from 72 yards and 76 yards to put the game out of reach.

The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) played a majority of the contest without starting quarterback Byrce Young who suffered a shoulder injury midway through the second quarter and did not return. He finished with 173 yards through the air on 7-of-13 passing and accounted for a pair of scores (one each passing and rushing).

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe stepped in for Young and had a strong performance combining for 156 yards of offense both through the air (65 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing) and with his feet (six rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown) along with a passing touchdown.

Wide receiver Kobe Prentice led the game in receiving, with 82 yards on four receptions, including one that went for a score.

Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o led the Tide defense with 10 total tackles, while defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry tallied six solo stops. Linebacker Jaylen Moody and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis both tallied sacks in the game. Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams forced a fumble and went on to recover it to complete the turnover.

