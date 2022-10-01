Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is set to face No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) in Alabama's first SEC game of the season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never lost to the Razorbacks in his 15 season in Tuscaloosa. Arkansas has come close multiple times, including a 14-13 victory in Fayetteville in 2014 and a 42-35 shootout in Tuscaloosa last season, where Alabama quarterback Bryce Young set Alabama's single-game passing yards record.

Pregame

(Most recent update at the top)

DL Justin Eboigbe does not appear to be on the field with the team.

DL Byron Young is also going through warmups for Alabama.

Earle is undergoing drills with the rest of the wide receivers for the Crimson Tide. It appears that he will participate in today's game, although to what extent is still unknown. Tyler Harrell is nowhere to be seen, nor is Aaron Anderson.

Today's captains for Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, Jordan Battle.

Arkansas' entire team is now out on the field for warmups. The rest of Alabama should be joining them shortly.

JoJo Earle is fully dressed and on the field.

Dalcourt is now snapping to third-string quarterback Ty Simpson.

Dalcourt is off to the side during warmups while Young is taking snaps from Seth McLaughlin.

The rest of the Arkansas team has begun to take the field in full pads. Alabama has taken the field fully dressed as well.

Nick Saban just said on the Crimson Tide Sports Network pregame show that center Darrian Dalcourt is dealing with back spasms. He added that Jordan Battle and Byron Young are "OK," but didn't elaborate.

Alabama's special teams have taken the field in full uniform.

All Alabama players have now left the field.

Most of the Alabama team has left the field aside from Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe and Trey Sanders.

The Arkansas special teams players have taken the field in full uniform, met with loud cheers from the student section.

Arkansas' student section is nearly filled over 80 minutes from kickoff.

Jordan Battle is warming up, including sprinting up and down the field, after being day-to-day all week with a leg injury.

Bryce Young has joined the players out on the field. Like with Saban, the student section showed its "support" for the Crimson Tide quarterback.

Some Alabama players have taken the field for warmups.

Alabama's team bus as well as Arkansas have just arrived to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The student section was very welcoming to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, chanting "Saban Sucks!" as he walked around the field.

Today's officials:

Referee: Scott Walker



Umpire: Tom Quick



Linesman: Gary Jayroe



Line Judge: Chad Lorance



Back Judge: Matt Hollifield



Field Judge: Phillip Davenport



Side Judge: Michael Williams



Center Judge: Chris Garner

Game Preview

While Alabama's 15-game win streak over Tennessee gets the majority of the headlines, the Crimson Tide has also quietly never lost to Arkansas since Nick Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

And this year, the Razorbacks have arguably the best chance they've ever had to snap that streak.

Head coach Sam Pittman has built a legitimate contender for the SEC West this season. While the Razorbacks suffered a heartbreaking 23-21 loss at Texas A&M this past weekend to bring their record to 3-1 on the year, don't let this Arkansas team fool you: they are for real.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is firing on all cylinders. The defense has shown massive improvement under veteran leadership. In short, the Razorbacks have all the tools needed — and with the game taking place inside the hostile environment of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to boot — to potentially hand Alabama an upset.

But the Crimson Tide are obviously no slouches, either. Quarterback Bryce Young is coming off of one of the best performances of his career — a 385-yard and four-touchdown performance against Vanderbilt — and Alabama's defense has only surrendered two offensive touchdowns through four games.

When these two teams meet up on Oct. 1, it'll be must-watch television for college football fans.

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Who: Alabama at Arkansas

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads 22-8 all-time

Last Meeting: Alabama narrowly edged out Arkansas when the teams last met in November of 2021, but that didn't stop Bryce Young from having the best performance of his career.

Young passes for 559 yards — a career high — and five passing touchdowns. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III recorded 190 and 173 receiving yards, respectively, while Williams also caught an impressive three touchdowns.

The Razorbacks were no slouch on offense, either. Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

It all resulted in a close 42-35 win for Alabama.

Last Time Out, Alabama: Young was back to Heisman contender form as the Crimson Tide dismantled the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 55-3.

Young completed 25-of-36 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, with the junior quarterback completing passes to no less than 12 different receivers. In total, Alabama amassed 628 offensive yards in the offensive clinic.

The Crimson Tide's defense didn't slack off, either, holding the Commodores to just 129 total yards. With just 14 rushing yards, Vanderbilt's ground attack was rendered ineffective, and eight tackles for loss — including five sacks — kept the Commodores at bay for the vast majority of the night.

In the team's SEC opener, it was Alabama's most well-rounded performance of the year thus far.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: While everything was fine and dandy in Tuscaloosa, the same could not be said for the Razorbacks in Dallas against Texas A&M.

Arkansas leapt out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a touchdown by the Aggies followed by an 82-yard scoop-and-score (and a missed extra point) put Texas A&M down by just one point at halftime.

10 points in the third quarter for the Aggies proved enough to hold off the Razorbacks, and Arkansas left with a 23-21 loss.

Arkansas amassed 244 rushing yards, and Jefferson recorded two passing touchdowns on the day. However, the disappointing loss will no doubt sting in the hearts of Razorbacks fans heading into what is sure to be a difficult game against Alabama.

