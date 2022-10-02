Notebook: Multiple Alabama Players Return from Injury at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In his first game of the season after suffering a foot fracture back on Aug. 10 during fall camp, wide receiver JoJo Earle made his 2022 debut on Saturday.

While Earle recorded only one catch on the day, the sophomore made it count with a 22-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter. The touchdown was also quarterback Jalen Milroe's only passing touchdown of the game.

Additionally, two defensive players for the Crimson Tide also returned from injury against the Razorbacks. Defensive back Jordan Battle left last Saturday's game against Vanderbilt with his right leg wrapped and was listed as day-to-day by head coach Nick Saban throughout the week. However, Battle was able to play and recorded eight total tackles.

Defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against Vanderbilt on a cart after suffering a sprained ankle. Young seemed to be just fine at Arkansas, though, and finished the game with six total tackles.

Kool-Aid McKinstry Continues Success as Punt Returner

While Alabama's offense and defense might have had its various issues against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide's punt return game continued to show success.

With defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry being utilized as Alabama's punt returner, the sophomore recorded a total of 75 punt return yards on three returns — an average of 25 yards per return. McKinstry's longest punt return of the night was 45 yards, which took place in the second quarter.

(Almost) Unscathed

While Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's injury was the story of the game, Alabama didn't see many injuries outside of a few minor issues.

Defensive back Brian Branch was removed from the game with less than a minute left in the first half. While he didn't return to the game, his status did not appear to be too serious. Fellow defensive back Malachi Moore left the game due to cramps, but he also seemed to be in decent shape following the game.

Heading into next week, Young appears to be the only Alabama player whose status is up in the air as a result of injuries suffered at Arkansas.

Off the Edge

Covering the edge was not a problem for Alabama's defense on Saturday night, as outside linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner worked in tandem to halt the Arkansas offense on multiple occasions.

In total, Anderson and Turner combined for four tackles for loss, with Anderson recording a half-sack. Turner just barely edged out Anderson with his eight tackles compared to Anderson's seven.

While the Razorbacks had some success against the Crimson Tide — particularly in the third quarter — the edge and containment was never an issue for Alabama.

Tide-Bits

Despite only playing for just over one quarter, Bryce Young managed to lead Crimson Tide quarterbacks with 167 passing yards ... On the game, Arkansas had just four three-and-out drives, which is second in Crimson Tide opponents this season with only Texas having less with three ... Prior to the game against the Razorbacks, Alabama had given up just two offensive touchdowns to opponents this season. On Saturday, though, Arkansas added three more to that total, thus giving the Crimson Tide five allowed offensive touchdowns on the year ... Today's attendance inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was 75,579 — the fifth-largest crowd in the stadium's history.

