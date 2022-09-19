Film Room: Alabama's Record-Breaking Punt Returns

In Alabama's 63-7 routing of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, the Crimson Tide executed to near perfection in all three phases of the game.

The special teams, an area that neglects to get attention in most games, executed at a notably high level against the Warhawks, specifically on punt returns.

Across eight returns and four different return men, the Crimson Tide racked up a program-record 228 punt return yards in the game. The previous record was set back in 1947.

Alabama began its special-teams play aggressively, sending the house and blocking the Warhawks' first punt of the game. Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks blocked the kick and junior defensive back Malachi Moore returned it three yards for Alabama's third touchdown of the game.

After the block, Alabama took advantage of the extra protection from Louisiana-Monroe and set up its return men to succeed. Sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry served as Alabama's starting punt returner and returned his first five punts for a total of 136 yards.

After the conclusion of Week 3, McKinstry ranks first in the country in punt return yardage with 153. He's also 11th with an average of 15.3 yards per punt return.

Even after McKinstry's day ended as the return man, Alabama continued to gash the Warhawks in the punt return game. Junior defensive back Brian Branch took his lone punt return 68 yards for a touchdown. Brooks and freshman Isaiah Bond each got a chance as well, taking their returns 21 and 34 yards, respectively.

Below are some of the best returns from Alabama's record-breaking day, and how they transpired.

On the first punt after Alabama's block, Louisiana Monroe made sure to line up with extra protection on the line of scrimmage, leaving only one gunner on the outside.

The punt had nice air yardage, and it drove McKinstry back all the way to his own 15-yard-line. He took off towards his right, slipped a would-be tackler at the 35-yard-line, giving him a convoy of blockers around midfield.

If it wasn't for the Louisiana Monroe punter slowing McKinstry up, he likely would have strolled to a touchdown following at least six blockers decked in crimson.

McKinstry had another chance to break a touchdown later on in the first quarter. Once again, the punt drove McKinstry deep into his own territory, this time all the way back to his own 7-yard-line.

Instead of bouncing it out to the right again, McKinstry cut back to the left up the gut of coverage. He picked up two nice blocks from Brooks and cornerback Terrion Arnold around the 25-yard-line, and appeared to have a crease down the sideline.

Linebacker Chris Braswell looked like he could have sealed the edge for McKinstry to take it the distance, but McKinstry cut back inside right around midfield and was wrapped up.

McKinstry had yet another chance for a touchdown in the third quarter, with another Warhawk punt that pushed him into the same spot: the left side of the field around his own 20-yard-line.

McKinstry picked a huge block from Brooks, who was making notable plays on seemingly every punt return of the day. He also got a block around the 30-yard-line from running back Jase McClellan, and had a crease up the middle only to be shoestring-tackled by a defender.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been notorious in the past to play regular offensive and defensive contributors on special teams, and these plays also showcased that. Starters in Arnold and Brooks and regular rotation players in McClellan and Braswell all were in on key blocks throughout the day.

Alabama was inches away from taking a punt to the house throughout the game, and unfortunately for McKinstry it finally happened on return after he was replaced by Branch.

Saban broke down Branch's touchdown for Alabama Athletics after the game.

Alabama has seen many elite punt returners over the years from Javier Arenas, to Cyrus Jones, to Jaylen Waddle. McKinstry showed on Saturday that he has the ability to follow in their footsteps, and that the Crimson Tide proved that its punt return game is a weapon that all opponents have to account for.

