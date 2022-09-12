Film Room: The Receiving Threat of Jahmyr Gibbs

Bryce Young needed a weapon in No. 2 Alabama's comeback win over Texas, and he found it in running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

From the opening series to the game-winning drive, Gibbs was continually utilized in the Crimson Tide offense, specifically in the passing game.

Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech over the offseason, showcased his versatility throughout the game racking up nine catches for 74 yards and the go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown. Gibbs' stats led Alabama in every receiving category.

The wide receiver room is possibly the most inexperienced in the Crimson Tide locker room, and the group has not yet shown that it possesses the game-breaking open field ability that Jameson Williams and John Metchie held last season.

Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton showed promise against Utah State, but only recorded two catches for eight yards against Texas. Traeshon Holden grabbed four catches, but half of them came on the last drive of the game.

The Alabama receivers across the board struggled to get separation and make big plays against a tough Longhorn secondary.

While the wide receivers work to find who the playmakers are as the season progresses, Gibbs receiving ability has gone from a potential luxury to a near necessity for Young to have a reliable weapon.

Below are some of Gibbs' best receptions throughout the game as well as how he was utilized in those plays.

3rd and 2, 13:18 1Q

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien looked to get Gibbs involved early and often, both on the ground and through the air.

After two Gibbs runs on the first two plays of the drive, Gibbs came in motion behind Young from the left to the right side. Holden lined up in the backfield as a running back and right as the ball is snapped he along with the two receivers on the left side of the formation immediately move up field to block, indicating this was a designed swing pass to get Gibbs the ball.

Young delivered a good pass in stride, and Gibbs made the first man miss to convert a first down and a 10 yard gain to extend the drive.

1st and 10, 12:40 1Q

The very next play, Gibbs got his fourth touch in a row.

Lined up next to Young at running back, Alabama ran a fake handoff to Gibbs but the Texas linebackers dropped into coverage anyways, focused on the three Alabama receivers lined up to the short side of the field.

Gibbs slipped out into the flat after the fake handoff and with the entire Longhorn defense dropped deep to cover the Alabama receivers, Young delivered an easy dump-off pass to Gibbs for him to work in the open field.

Gibbs beat his original defender to the corner, then he booked it down the sideline for a 23 yard gain before the defense slowed him down. Gibbs is an electric playmaker and is lethal in the open field, and getting him the ball in space was a key for Alabama offensively.

3rd and 6, 14:13 2Q

This drive didn't amount to anything but a punt in the end, but the route ran by Gibbs showcased another level of his versatility as a receiver.

Facing a 3rd-and-medium, Gibbs lined up to Young's right and after the snap sprinted out to the right and was met face-to-face with the defender assigned to cover him.

Gibbs' route on the play was an angle route, a common route run by running backs out of the backfield where the running back sprints outside then cuts hard back to the middle of the field to look for the pass. Gibbs ran this route to perfection as he broke across his defenders face toward the middle of the field and hauled in an impressive catch after a well-thrown ball from Young.

1st and GOAL, 8:38 4Q

This was the big one. After being stifled offensively since the first quarter, Alabama finally found success throwing the ball over the middle of the field and made it down to a goal-to-go situation to potentially take the lead on the road.

Gibbs lined up as the furthest receiver to the left, and ran a simple curl route after the snap, stopping at the goal line to look for the pass.

Young pump faked to the right and improvised when no one was open, sprinting out to his left. With three defenders in pursuit of Young, Gibbs recognized the chance to get open and cut towards the middle of the end zone which put him in Young's line of sight.

The throw from Young was on the money, and the awareness of Gibbs to get open highlighted yet another receiving skill that he possesses.

2nd and 2, 1:24 4Q

While the touchdown will get the majority of the attention, this catch-and-run by Gibbs on the game-winning drive was equally as important.

The play itself was quite simple. Gibbs lined up to Young's left side again, and he returned to the angle route from the second quarter, once again running it to perfection.

Young hit Gibbs in stride after he crossed his defender's face and Gibbs was able to get all the way to the 50-yard-line while only taking a few second off the clock, giving Alabama plenty of time to set up Reichard's game-winning field goal.

Of Young's passing statistics against Texas, a third of his completions and over 34 percent of his yards were a product of Gibbs' pass-catching ability. Until Young finds his go-to weapons at receiver, Gibbs is sure to be one of, if not the top target catching the ball due to his versatility and playmaking ability.

