Skip to main content

Jordan Battle Has New Touchdown Celebration Waiting to Break Out

After three Alabama defenders found the end zone in Week 3, the Alabama safety is eager to score again.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Anderson Jr. got the scoring started for the Alabama defense this season with his pick-six against Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, which was also the first (and only) turnover forced by the Crimson Tide. 

But senior safety Jordan Battle thinks that was just the start of what's to come.

"Now that we got that turnover, I feel like there should be many more to come," Battle said. "We put a heavy emphasis before that game on getting a turnover because we knew in the last two games, we didn't have turnover. We’ve only had one turnover in three games, so that’s been a heavy emphasis, trying to get the ball out."

Battle led the team in interceptions and defensive scores last season. He was tied for the team lead at three interceptions with DeMarcco Hellams and Jalyn Armour-Davis and returned two for touchdowns: one against Mississippi State and one in the SEC championship game win over Georgia. He also had a 45-yard pick-six against Kentucky in 2020. 

Even though Anderson scored the only touchdown on defense so far this season, he wasn't the only defender to score in the Crimson Tide's 63-7 win over ULM. Safety Malachi Moore scooped and scored on a blocked punt, and safety Brian Branch scored on a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown. 

Battle said there's been a little chatter among the defenders about reaching the end zone, but he knows what it's like and wants to do it again soon so that he can break out a new celebration. (You can watch his old celebration around the :25 mark below.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Scoring touchdowns, I know how it feels, been there before," Battle said. "I’m trying to score a touchdown as well, trying to get that celebration out. I have a new celebration I’m trying to show, so hopefully I’ll make a play, and y’all can see."

His next opportunity to add to his touchdown total comes this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

This story will be updated with video. 

See Also:

How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Nick Saban Gives Update on Khyree Jackson Injury

Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
All Things Bama

Week 2 Alabama Quarterback Performances: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Latest Buzz
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: "The One"

By Christopher Walsh
Tyler Steen makes his Alabama debut
All Things Bama

Familiar Foe: Tyler Steen Prepares to Face Former Team

By Katie Windham
Landon Collins, Florida game program, Sept. 20, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Special Teams Through Three Games

By Clay Miller
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six

By Katie Windham
Khyree Jackson
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Gives Update on Khyree Jackson Injury

By Mason Smith