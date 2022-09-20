TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Anderson Jr. got the scoring started for the Alabama defense this season with his pick-six against Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, which was also the first (and only) turnover forced by the Crimson Tide.

But senior safety Jordan Battle thinks that was just the start of what's to come.

"Now that we got that turnover, I feel like there should be many more to come," Battle said. "We put a heavy emphasis before that game on getting a turnover because we knew in the last two games, we didn't have turnover. We’ve only had one turnover in three games, so that’s been a heavy emphasis, trying to get the ball out."

Battle led the team in interceptions and defensive scores last season. He was tied for the team lead at three interceptions with DeMarcco Hellams and Jalyn Armour-Davis and returned two for touchdowns: one against Mississippi State and one in the SEC championship game win over Georgia. He also had a 45-yard pick-six against Kentucky in 2020.

Even though Anderson scored the only touchdown on defense so far this season, he wasn't the only defender to score in the Crimson Tide's 63-7 win over ULM. Safety Malachi Moore scooped and scored on a blocked punt, and safety Brian Branch scored on a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Battle said there's been a little chatter among the defenders about reaching the end zone, but he knows what it's like and wants to do it again soon so that he can break out a new celebration. (You can watch his old celebration around the :25 mark below.)

"Scoring touchdowns, I know how it feels, been there before," Battle said. "I’m trying to score a touchdown as well, trying to get that celebration out. I have a new celebration I’m trying to show, so hopefully I’ll make a play, and y’all can see."

His next opportunity to add to his touchdown total comes this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This story will be updated with video.

See Also:



How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Nick Saban Gives Update on Khyree Jackson Injury

Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six