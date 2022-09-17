TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After escaping Texas with a last-second field goal, the Alabama Crimson Tide return home to defeat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7.

The Crimson Tide scored on all three fronts, with Bryce Young throwing for 236 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, Will Anderson getting a pick-6, and two special teams touchdowns lifted Alabama.

Next week, the 3-0 Tide play its first SEC opponent when Vanderbilt comes to Tuscaloosa for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Fourth Quarter

Khyree Jackson left the field with a walking boo

Players cheer as several walk-one will see the field to take the victory formation

TOUCHDOWN: Trey Sanders scores on a 6-yard touchdown run. Extra point is good. Alabama 63, ULM 7.

Ty Simpson, the third quarterback, will see action for the first time.

Khyree Jackson is out for the rest of the game.

Jamarion Miller receives his first carry of the game for 12 yards

Consecutive penalties on Sanders, this time holding.

Facemask called on Trey Sanders. First and 25 for the Crimson Tide

Isaiah Bond returns the punt for 34 yards.

ULM returns kickoff for 22 yards to the ULM 35.

TOUCHDOWN: Brian Branch returns the punt 68 yards for a touchdown. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 56, ULM 7

Third Quarter

Jalen Milroe gets his first action of the game with about 2 minutes left in the quarter

ULM punts.

Touchback on the kickoff

Alabama scoring drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 1:56 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Roydell Williams scores on a 10-yard touchdown run. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 49, ULM 7

After just four carries, Williams becomes Alabama's leading rusher.

Roydell Williams receives his first carries of the game

Ball was punted away by ULM

ULM called for holding on kickoff. Ball marked at ULM 12

Alabama scoring drive: 4 plays 53 yards, 1:23 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young completes a 37-yard pass to Jahmyr Gibbs. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 42, ULM 7

Alabama converts its first third down of the day

Henry To'o To'o sacks the quarteback, forces a punt.

Bryce Young throws his second interception of the game. Ball marked at ULM 30

ULM punts on their first possession of the second half. McKinstry returns for 20 yards

A fair catch by ULM to start the second half will place the Warhawks at their own 25-yard line to start their drive.

Halftime Notes

Bryce Young is 10-13, 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception

ULM is outpacing Alabama 10-9 in first downs

Alabama has yet to convert a third down (0-2) while ULM is 40% on third down conversions (4-10)

Second Quarter

HALFTIME: Alabama 35, ULM 7

Alabama scoring drive: 6 plays, 93 yards, 1:05 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young throws a 15-yard pass to Amari Niblack. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 35, ULM 7

Alabama has 1st and 10 from the ULM 15 out of the timeout

Bryce Young hits Cameron Latu down the seam for 38 yards. Alabama calls timeout.

Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 13 yards to get Alabama away from its own goal line

Alabama will begin its two-minute drill from its own 7-yard line

ULM calls its first timeout of the game with 2:05 remaining until halftime.

ULM now has 10 total first downs to Alabama's five

ULM offense called for false start. Goes from 2nd and 1 to 2nd and 6

Javion Cohen called for holding, penalty decline. Alabama to punt

Tyler Steen gets called for holding, Alabama now 3rd down and 12

Jahmyr Gibbs returns the kickoff for 57 yards. Starting the drive at the ULM 40-yard line.

ULM scoring drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 4:49 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: ULM's Malik Jackson scores on and 11-yard run. Extra point by Calum Sutherland is good. Alabama 28, ULM 7

ULM is in the red zone for the first time

Smith is on the exercise bike, expected to return

Tim Smith went down after the play, walked off under his own power

First Quarter

McKinstry returns punt for 42 yards.

Byron Young gets the sack on third down. ULM to punt

ULM will start the drive on the 25-yard line after a touchback

Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 41 yards, 1:45 T.O.P

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young runs the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown. Alabama 28, ULM 0

Kool-Aid McKinstry returns the punt for 44 yards

After being forced to punt, the ULM offense now have -9 yards on seven carries

Will Anderson flagged for horse collar tackle

Anderson returns to the field after sitting on the previous drive

ULM will start the drive on the 25-yard line after a fair catch

All three components of the Crimson Tide (offense, defense and special teams) have scored a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN: Ja'Corey Brooks recovers a blocked punt and scores. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 21, ULM 0.

Brian Branch gets a sack

ULM will start at the 25-yard line after the touchback

TOUCHDOWN: Will Anderson intercepts the ball at the 25-yard line, returns it for a touchdown. Extra point by Will Reichard is good. Alabama 14, ULM 0

Will Anderson gets a sack, his second of the year

Bryce Young throws an interception on the first play of the drive. Ball marked at ULM 35-yard line

After getting a quick first down, ULM is forced to punt. Ball goes out of bounds, marked at Alabama's 23 yard-line

ULM begins its first drive after a touchback

Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young finds Traeshon Holden for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Extra point by Will Reichard is good. Alabama 7, ULM 0.

Bryce Young completed a pass to Ja'Corey Brooks, followed by a big run by Jahmyr Gibbs

The Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage was flagged for illegal formation

After the touchback, Alabama will start the drive on the 25 yard-line

ULM won the coin toss, elected to defer to the second half. Alabama will receive

Pregame

Alabama players are coming out one by one for pregame

Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks are on the field for warmups

The quarterbacks and the rest of the wide receiver corps have joined the players on the field. Most are sporting crimson and white Beats headphones, which were gifts from quarterback Bryce Young to his teammates earlier this week

Jalen Milroe and Trey Sanders were the last to leave the field

ULM has taken the field for initial warmups

Will Reichard and James Burnip take the field to practice field goals

The Crimson Tide return to the field in full uniform; quarterbacks practice taking snaps under center

Captains for today's game: Byrce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Darrian Dalcourt

Kendall Randolph is wearing number 85 instead of his usual number 60

True freshman Jaheim Otis will start the game over DJ Dale. The two will likely split snaps again

Javion Cohen took pregame snaps with the starters

Honorary captains are Lou Green and Terry Jones Sr.

