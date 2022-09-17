Alabama Succeeds On All Three Fronts, Defeat ULM 63-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After escaping Texas with a last-second field goal, the Alabama Crimson Tide return home to defeat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7.
The Crimson Tide scored on all three fronts, with Bryce Young throwing for 236 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, Will Anderson getting a pick-6, and two special teams touchdowns lifted Alabama.
Next week, the 3-0 Tide play its first SEC opponent when Vanderbilt comes to Tuscaloosa for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
Click here for live stats via Fanalytix.
Stay here at BamaCentral throughout the game for live updates, stats and scoring as the Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated against the Warhawks.
Live Updates
(Most recent update at the top)
Fourth Quarter
- Khyree Jackson left the field with a walking boo
- Players cheer as several walk-one will see the field to take the victory formation
- TOUCHDOWN: Trey Sanders scores on a 6-yard touchdown run. Extra point is good. Alabama 63, ULM 7.
- Ty Simpson, the third quarterback, will see action for the first time.
- Khyree Jackson is out for the rest of the game.
- Jamarion Miller receives his first carry of the game for 12 yards
- Consecutive penalties on Sanders, this time holding.
- Facemask called on Trey Sanders. First and 25 for the Crimson Tide
- Isaiah Bond returns the punt for 34 yards.
- ULM returns kickoff for 22 yards to the ULM 35.
- TOUCHDOWN: Brian Branch returns the punt 68 yards for a touchdown. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 56, ULM 7
Third Quarter
- Jalen Milroe gets his first action of the game with about 2 minutes left in the quarter
- ULM punts.
- Touchback on the kickoff
- Alabama scoring drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 1:56 T.O.P.
- TOUCHDOWN: Roydell Williams scores on a 10-yard touchdown run. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 49, ULM 7
- After just four carries, Williams becomes Alabama's leading rusher.
- Roydell Williams receives his first carries of the game
- Ball was punted away by ULM
- ULM called for holding on kickoff. Ball marked at ULM 12
- Alabama scoring drive: 4 plays 53 yards, 1:23 T.O.P.
- TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young completes a 37-yard pass to Jahmyr Gibbs. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 42, ULM 7
- Alabama converts its first third down of the day
- Henry To'o To'o sacks the quarteback, forces a punt.
- Bryce Young throws his second interception of the game. Ball marked at ULM 30
- ULM punts on their first possession of the second half. McKinstry returns for 20 yards
- A fair catch by ULM to start the second half will place the Warhawks at their own 25-yard line to start their drive.
Halftime Notes
- Bryce Young is 10-13, 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception
- ULM is outpacing Alabama 10-9 in first downs
- Alabama has yet to convert a third down (0-2) while ULM is 40% on third down conversions (4-10)
Second Quarter
HALFTIME: Alabama 35, ULM 7
- Alabama scoring drive: 6 plays, 93 yards, 1:05 T.O.P
- TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young throws a 15-yard pass to Amari Niblack. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 35, ULM 7
- Alabama has 1st and 10 from the ULM 15 out of the timeout
- Bryce Young hits Cameron Latu down the seam for 38 yards. Alabama calls timeout.
- Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 13 yards to get Alabama away from its own goal line
- Alabama will begin its two-minute drill from its own 7-yard line
- ULM calls its first timeout of the game with 2:05 remaining until halftime.
- ULM now has 10 total first downs to Alabama's five
- ULM offense called for false start. Goes from 2nd and 1 to 2nd and 6
- Javion Cohen called for holding, penalty decline. Alabama to punt
- Tyler Steen gets called for holding, Alabama now 3rd down and 12
- Jahmyr Gibbs returns the kickoff for 57 yards. Starting the drive at the ULM 40-yard line.
Read More
- ULM scoring drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 4:49 T.O.P.
- TOUCHDOWN: ULM's Malik Jackson scores on and 11-yard run. Extra point by Calum Sutherland is good. Alabama 28, ULM 7
- ULM is in the red zone for the first time
- Smith is on the exercise bike, expected to return
- Tim Smith went down after the play, walked off under his own power
First Quarter
- McKinstry returns punt for 42 yards.
- Byron Young gets the sack on third down. ULM to punt
- ULM will start the drive on the 25-yard line after a touchback
- Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 41 yards, 1:45 T.O.P
- TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young runs the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown. Alabama 28, ULM 0
- Kool-Aid McKinstry returns the punt for 44 yards
- After being forced to punt, the ULM offense now have -9 yards on seven carries
- Will Anderson flagged for horse collar tackle
- Anderson returns to the field after sitting on the previous drive
- ULM will start the drive on the 25-yard line after a fair catch
- All three components of the Crimson Tide (offense, defense and special teams) have scored a touchdown.
- TOUCHDOWN: Ja'Corey Brooks recovers a blocked punt and scores. Extra point by Reichard is good. Alabama 21, ULM 0.
- Brian Branch gets a sack
- ULM will start at the 25-yard line after the touchback
- TOUCHDOWN: Will Anderson intercepts the ball at the 25-yard line, returns it for a touchdown. Extra point by Will Reichard is good. Alabama 14, ULM 0
- Will Anderson gets a sack, his second of the year
- Bryce Young throws an interception on the first play of the drive. Ball marked at ULM 35-yard line
- After getting a quick first down, ULM is forced to punt. Ball goes out of bounds, marked at Alabama's 23 yard-line
- ULM begins its first drive after a touchback
- Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 T.O.P.
- TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young finds Traeshon Holden for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Extra point by Will Reichard is good. Alabama 7, ULM 0.
- Bryce Young completed a pass to Ja'Corey Brooks, followed by a big run by Jahmyr Gibbs
- The Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage was flagged for illegal formation
- After the touchback, Alabama will start the drive on the 25 yard-line
- ULM won the coin toss, elected to defer to the second half. Alabama will receive
Pregame
- Alabama players are coming out one by one for pregame
- Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks are on the field for warmups
- The quarterbacks and the rest of the wide receiver corps have joined the players on the field. Most are sporting crimson and white Beats headphones, which were gifts from quarterback Bryce Young to his teammates earlier this week
- Jalen Milroe and Trey Sanders were the last to leave the field
- ULM has taken the field for initial warmups
- Will Reichard and James Burnip take the field to practice field goals
- The Crimson Tide return to the field in full uniform; quarterbacks practice taking snaps under center
- Captains for today's game: Byrce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Darrian Dalcourt
- Kendall Randolph is wearing number 85 instead of his usual number 60
- True freshman Jaheim Otis will start the game over DJ Dale. The two will likely split snaps again
- Javion Cohen took pregame snaps with the starters
- Honorary captains are Lou Green and Terry Jones Sr.
- Officials for today's game?
- Referee: Kyle Olson
- Umpire: Rodney Lawary
- Linesman: Randall Kizer
- Line Judge: Chris Conway
- Back Judge: Wayne Gautney
- Field Judge: Wes Booker
- Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis
- Center Judge: Chris Garner
How to Watch ULM at No. 2 Alabama
Who: ULM at No. 2 Alabama
When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Rashad Johnson, Host Cory Reamer). Sirius/XM: 81/81
Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -49.5; Over/under 61.5