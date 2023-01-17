Skip to main content

The Extra Point: What Team Should Trade For Jerry Jeudy?

The Denver Broncos wide receiver is coming off the best season of his young career

After trading for Seattle Seahawks all-time-great quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Denver Broncos were poised for a big year. After 18 weeks the Broncos finished with a 5-12 record and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after his first year in Denver.

Wilson had the worst season of his career, finishing with 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Denver finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9), but finished in the top half in points allowed per game (21.1).

Amid all the offensive blunders, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had the best season of his young three-year career. The 2020 15th overall pick finished the season with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns (all career highs). Jeudy was arguably the best Crimson Tide product in weeks 14 and 18.

There are several teams that could use a new wide receiver, but one that sticks out is the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has rejected some of the highest offers in league history from Baltimore, but an up-and-coming receiver might be all he needs to accept one.

Baltimore's receiving talent has been subpar (besides All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews) since Jackson took over under center. Jeudy's numbers this season have been better than nearly every wide receiver in Baltimore the past few years.

Jackson is known to be one of, if not the best scramblers of all time. The addition of a route-running technician like Jeudy could make him an even more elite passer and give him his second NFL MVP trophy.

