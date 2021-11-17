2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 11

Just what does Minkah Fitzpatrick mean to the Steelers? Another Crimson Tide rookie is turning heads in New England

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to find out just how important Minkah Fitzpatrick is to the defense the hard way.

Despite being vaccinated, the former Alabama standout tested positive for COVID-19 following the Detroit Lions game, and is not expected to be available for this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Ben Rothlisberger was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fitzpatrick has started 39 consecutive games in the secondary for the Steelers.

Over the summer he was upset at being listed No. 52 on the NFL's Top 100 list (after dropping 17 spots from a year ago), but ESPN's offseason position poll of 50 league executives and players rated him as the league's top safety. He had placed third in 2020.

“I imagine it’s going to be a multi-person discussion,” Steeler coach Mike Tomlin said. “Just like the replacement of (slot corner) Mike Hilton has been a multi-person endeavor. When you’ve got significant players, those that are multi-talented, usually that’s the case as opposed to putting the onus of it on one individual.”

Pittsburgh's reserves include seventh-round draft choice Tre Norwood, a rookie with 19 tackles this season, Miles Killebrew, and former first-round selection Karl Joseph on the practice squad.

Meanwhile, if Rothlisberger is out, and mason Rudolph has to start, running back Najee Harris could be looking at a lot of touches. The rookie's career high is 30, which he's done twice, including last week's 16-16 tie against the Lions.

He leads all rookies with 963 scrimmage yards (646 rush, 317 receiving).

Another rookie stepping up with Patriots

While Mac Jones has been getting a ton of attention with the New England offense, a former Crimson Tide defensive player was recently singled out for praise by Bill Belichick, with: "I gotta give that kid a lot of credit."

Christian Barmore, the Patriots' second-round selection from Alabama (No. 38 overall), was on the field for 76 percent of the defensive snaps during the 45-7 demolishing of Cleveland last Sunday.

That's was a career high as his playing time is on the rise.

In 10 games he's been credited with 25 tackles and two passes defended, but Barmore has become a steady menace in opposing backfields.

“Christian is a strong player," Belichick said during his postgame press conference. "He’s also got good length. The combination of those two really allows him to gain leverage against the offensive line. [Cleveland] has some big, strong guys and he held up really well against them. But Barmore’s is a powerful player, and he’s been doing that all year for us.”

Why They're Talking Playoffs in Miami

Yes, the Dolphins are 3-7.

Despite this, there's actual playoff talk in Miami.

The reasons are threefold, not including that Tua Tagovailoa is back at quarterback:

1) The defense looks great.

2) The AFC is a mess.

3) The next four games are at the Jets, vs. Panthers, vs. Giants and then the Jets again.

Maybe, just maybe, if the Dolphins can win all four and get back to .500 ...

The SI site All Dolphins looked and found that there's enough historical precedent to provide some hope. Four times since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger has a time come back from a 1-5 start to make the postseason.

The most recent was last year, when the Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

In 2018, the Indianapolis Colts went from 1-5 to 10-6 to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC playoffs.

The 2015 Kansas City Chiefs won their final 10 games after starting 1-5 to also earn a wild-card berth.

The 1970 Cincinnati Bengals started 1-6 before reeling off seven wins to finish 8-6 and win the AFC Central.

However, the odds of the Dolphins pulling it off? About six percent.

Game of the Week

Eagles vs. Saints: What's not to like between Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Mark Ingram II? Although the other three are all playmakers, Dickerson at guard might factor in the most in determining the eventual winner. The Eagles come in ranked third in the league with 144.3 rushing yards per game while the Saints (72.9 rushing yards allowed per game) are first against the run. Moreover, Philadelphia has at least 175 rushing yards in three consecutive games, while the Saints haven't allowed that many rushing yards all season. Hurts made his first NFL start against the Saints during Week 14 last season. He passed for 167 yards and ran for 106 more to help lead a 24-21 victory.

Week 11 NFL Schedule

(All times CT)

Thursday's Game

New England at Atlanta, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, CBS, noon

Washington at Carolina, Fox, noon

Baltimore at Chicago, CBS, noon

Detroit at Cleveland, Fox, noon

San Francisco at Jacksonville Fox, noon

Green Bay at Minnesota, Fox, noon

Miami at New York Jets, CBS, noon

New Orleans at Philadelphia, Fox, noon

Houston at Tennessee, CBS, noon

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

New York Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Byes: Denver, Los Angeles Rams

Highlights

Notes

• Jones' NFL passer rating of 142.1 last week was the fifth best by a rookie during the Super Bowl era (minimum 20 attempts. The week he could join Dak Prescott and Roethlisberger as the only rookies quarterbacks to ever to win their first five road starts.

• Keep an eye on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this week. One of the ways Las Vegas is trying to compensate for the loss of Henry Ruggs III in the passing game is to throw more to Jacobs out of the backfield. He tied his career high with five receptions last week. Also, the last time he faced the Bengals he rushed for 112 yards. Kenyan Drake had 115 scrimmage yards his last time against Cincinnati, albeit he was with Miami at the time in 2018.

• Cowboys cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown are the only pair of NFL teammates with 10-plus passes defended this season. Diggs has 13 and Brown 11. With his eighth pick last week, Diggs is only two short of the franchise single-season record.

• Roster moves this week included cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick being released by the 49ers.

