    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Playoffs? Playoffs? What History Tells Us About the Dolphins' Chances

    While the Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes might not look realistic, there's historical precedent for teams overcoming a 1-5 start
    Author:
    Publish date:

    We've all seen — most of us countless times — that famous clip of Jim Carrey from the movie "Dumb and Dumber" where he goes, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

    Yeah, that pretty much applies when it comes to the Miami Dolphins' playoff aspirations in light of their disastrous 1-5 start.

    No, it really doesn't seem realistic to think they can turn things around and make a run at a playoff berth, especially considering that things just have gotten worse every week, not better.

    But if they were to climb from this hole and indeed find a way to make the playoffs, they wouldn't be the first team to do it after a 1-5 start.

    Yes, there is historical precedent.

    It's happened four times actually since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, including just last season when the Washington Football Team took advantage of the putrid NFC East to rebound from 1-5 to win the division title with a 7-9 record.

    Of course, the Dolphins won't have the benefit of that kind of division "competition" this year because the Buffalo Bills figure to finish with a pretty lofty record, but there are other precedents.

    In 2018, the Indianapolis Colts went from 1-5 to 10-6 to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC playoffs and before that the 2015 Kansas City Chiefs won their final 10 games after starting 1-5 to also earn a wild-card berth.

    Lastly, there's the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, who actually started 1-6 before reeling off seven wins to end the season at 8-6 and win the AFC Central title.

    Envisioning that kind of scenario for the Dolphins at the moment sounds like crazy talk, and the prediction website five thirty eight currently has Miami's chances at making the playoffs at 6 percent.

    If it's any consolation, it's the highest percentage for any of the six NFL teams that currently have fewer than two victories.

    The 1-5 Giants and the 1-4 Jets are at 2 percent; the 1-5 Jaguars and the 1-4 Texans are at 1 percent; and the winless Detroit Lions have a less than 0.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to five thirty eight.

    When looking strictly at the Dolphins for precedents, the 1-5 start doesn't bode well.

    This is the ninth time the Dolphins have begun a season at 1-5 or worse through six games, with every instance happening before Don Shula arrived in 1970 or since 2003.

    Discounting the bad starts of 1966, 1967 and 1969 because the Dolphins were an expansion franchise, we can tell you the Dolphins never finished with a record better than 6-10 with that kind of bad six-game start.

    -- In 2019, they started 0-7 on their way to a 5-11 finish.

    -- In 2011, they started 0-7 on their way to a 5-11 finish.

    -- In 2007, they started 0-13 on their way to a 1-15 finish.

    -- In 2006, they started 1-6 on their way to a 6-10 finish.

    -- In 2004, they started 0-6 on their way to a 4-12 finish.

    So, no, it doesn't look good for the Dolphins and nobody is suggesting a turnaround is coming, especially since this franchise hasn't ever really done it to this extent.

    But it has been done around the NFL, so there's that.

    Malcolm Brown
    News

    Playoffs? Playoffs? What History Tells Us About the Dolphins' Chances

    1 minute ago
    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores October 20 Takeaways

    2 hours ago
    Mike Gesicki
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Coaching Staff, Trade Deadline, Gesicki's Future, and More

    3 hours ago
    Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel got to Tom Brady for his first NFL sack in 2019
    News

    Dolphins Notebook: Biegel's Back, Practice Squad Moves, More

    19 hours ago
    Matthew Wright
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Dissecting the Problems, Tua's Arm, Much More

    23 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Breaking Down Tua's Return to Action

    Oct 19, 2021
    Andrew Van Ginkel
    News

    Dolphins Week 6 Power Rankings Roundup

    Oct 19, 2021
    Lamar Jackson
    News

    Final NFL Week 6 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

    Oct 19, 2021