Julio's Hamstring an Issue Again

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones sustained another hamstring injury and was ruled out in the third quarter for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones was playing in his second game since returning from injured reserve following a hamstring injury.

He had been targeted just once in the contest against Pittsburgh, and that pass was incomplete. So, Jones’ streak of 135 straight games played with a reception will come to an end.

It’s been a disappointing season for Jones, who was acquired via trade with Atlanta in the offseason. Bothered by the nagging hamstring injury, he’s played in just eight games, totaling 25 receptions for 369 yards (14.8-yard average) and zero touchdowns. A seven-time selection to the Pro Bowl, Jones had recorded six seasons with at least 80 catches.

The Titans are also without their other starting wide-out, A.J. Brown, who is on injured reserve with a chest injury. Brown missed his third game on Sunday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return from injured reserve Thursday against San Francisco – if he’s deemed ready.

Tennessee’s wide receivers have had difficulty staying healthy this season. In addition to Jones and Brown, the Titans lost Marcus Johnson went he went on injured reserve for a second time this season. Josh Reynolds battled ailments before asking for – and receiving – his release from the team. Rookie receiver Racey McMath only recently returned from a long stint on injured reserve.

When Jones was ruled out against the Steelers, it left the Titans with a receiving corps of Chester Rogers, McMath, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister.

Should the injury to Jones keep him out for future games – and it’s hard to imagine he’d be ready to play as early as Thursday – it might open the door for Golden Tate. A Hendersonville, Tenn. native, Tate was signed to the Titans’ practice squad in late November but has yet to be elevated for a game. Tate has 695 career catches for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. In 2020, Tate recorded 35 catches for 388 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As for Jones, the latest injury will continue to raise questions about his long-term status. The 32-year-old missed seven games last season, and he’s already missed six this year. He’d only missed four games in the previous six seasons combined.

The Titans have struggled offensively in recent games. Prior to the Pittsburgh contest, the Titans had not scored more than 20 points in three consecutive games.