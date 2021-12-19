Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Julio's Hamstring an Issue Again
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Julio Jones

    Julio's Hamstring an Issue Again

    The Tennessee Titans wide receiver could not finish Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his second since returning from injured reserve.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    The Tennessee Titans wide receiver could not finish Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his second since returning from injured reserve.

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones sustained another hamstring injury and was ruled out in the third quarter for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Jones was playing in his second game since returning from injured reserve following a hamstring injury.

    He had been targeted just once in the contest against Pittsburgh, and that pass was incomplete. So, Jones’ streak of 135 straight games played with a reception will come to an end.

    It’s been a disappointing season for Jones, who was acquired via trade with Atlanta in the offseason. Bothered by the nagging hamstring injury, he’s played in just eight games, totaling 25 receptions for 369 yards (14.8-yard average) and zero touchdowns. A seven-time selection to the Pro Bowl, Jones had recorded six seasons with at least 80 catches.

    Read More

    The Titans are also without their other starting wide-out, A.J. Brown, who is on injured reserve with a chest injury. Brown missed his third game on Sunday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return from injured reserve Thursday against San Francisco – if he’s deemed ready.

    Tennessee’s wide receivers have had difficulty staying healthy this season. In addition to Jones and Brown, the Titans lost Marcus Johnson went he went on injured reserve for a second time this season. Josh Reynolds battled ailments before asking for – and receiving – his release from the team. Rookie receiver Racey McMath only recently returned from a long stint on injured reserve.

    When Jones was ruled out against the Steelers, it left the Titans with a receiving corps of Chester Rogers, McMath, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister.

    Should the injury to Jones keep him out for future games – and it’s hard to imagine he’d be ready to play as early as Thursday – it might open the door for Golden Tate. A Hendersonville, Tenn. native, Tate was signed to the Titans’ practice squad in late November but has yet to be elevated for a game. Tate has 695 career catches for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. In 2020, Tate recorded 35 catches for 388 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

    As for Jones, the latest injury will continue to raise questions about his long-term status. The 32-year-old missed seven games last season, and he’s already missed six this year. He’d only missed four games in the previous six seasons combined.

    The Titans have struggled offensively in recent games. Prior to the Pittsburgh contest, the Titans had not scored more than 20 points in three consecutive games.

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) warms up before taking on the Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Game Day

    Julio's Hamstring an Issue Again

    just now
    The Titans head onto the field to face the Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Game Day

    Titans-Steelers Live Updates, Analysis

    6 minutes ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) knocks Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) to the turf during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Game Day

    Titans-Steelers Inactives

    3 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a first quarter tackle against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.
    News

    Two Top Pass Rushers to Test Titans' O-Line

    20 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up before their game against the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Following Dupree's Removal, Who Remains on IR?

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates the tackle for loss against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Landry Versatile as Ever, Fresher Than Usual

    Dec 17, 2021
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up before facing the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Tannehill: Heinz Field 'A Great Place to Play'

    Dec 17, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold III (76) takes questions from the media before practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Saffold, Five Others Ruled Out

    Dec 17, 2021