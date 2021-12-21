Washington Football Team’s Jennifer King and Cleveland’s Callie Brownson made NFL history during Week 15.

Both served as the running backs coach for their respective teams as both franchises face COVID-19 outbreaks that have sidelined more than 50 players and coaches combined. This marks the first time two women will coach position groups in league history, per NFL Football Operations's Troy Vincent Sr.

King is also the first Black female position coach in NFL history, the team announced.

WFT announced on Monday afternoon that the following assistants would miss Tuesday’s game against the Eagles, which had been delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases: Defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia. Additionally, 26 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns played the Raiders on Monday night and barely lost—all without 22 players and three coaches (including coach Kevin Stefanski and both quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum). Brownson stepped in as interim running backs coach after Ryan Cordell tested positive for COVID-19.

Before Week 15, only one woman in league history had served as a positions coach—Brownson. The chief of staff stepped in for Drew Petzing as the tight ends coach in 2020 when his child was born. She went on to fill in for two other absent coaches later in the 2020 campaign—wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Petzing again, both due to COVID-19 protocols.

More NFL Coverage: