2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Preseason Week 1

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL is back, with a look at everyone's status heading into the first full week of exhibition games.

As the National Football League heads into its first full slate of preseason games, this weekend isn't just the debut for most of the Alabama players who were selected in the 2021 draft or signed as free agents.

It also isn't just the first time we'll get to see the three quarterbacks who used to share a position room with the Crimson Tide guiding their teams:

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who appears to be in a quarterback competition with Cam Newton, and the New England Patriots will host the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get to play in his first full preseason with the Miami Dolphins (after still coming off hip surgery last year), who open against the Chicago Bears.

Jalen Hurts gets to face Pittsburgh, with the Steelers coming off the Hall of Fame Game (and don't forget AJ McCarron is now with the Falcons).

It'll also be the first time we'll see many of the Crimson Tide players who opted out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The list includes linebacker C.J. Mosley (Jets), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), linebacker Christian Miller (Panthers) and offensive lineman Andre Smith (Ravens).

It only makes sense that some of them will come back stronger, while others may not be quite the same. This will be our first indication of where these players stand with their teams.

Matchup of the Week

• Washington at New England. They won't all play, but the rosters include Christian Barmore, Damien Harris, Hightower, Anfernee Jennings and Jones on the Patriots, with Jonathan Allen, Landon Collins, Daron Payne and Cam Sims on the other. In terms of Crimson Tide quantity we won't see too many matchups like this ever.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule

Thursday (all times CT)

Washington at New England, 6:30 (NFL)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30

Friday's games

Tennessee at Atlanta, 6

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 (NFL)

Dallas at Arizona, 9 (NFL)

Saturday's Games

Miami at Chicago, noon (NFL)

Denver at Minnesota, 3 (NFL)

New Orleans at Baltimore, 6

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 6 (NFL)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6:30

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:30

Houston at Green Bay, 7

Kansas City at San Francisco, 7:30

Seattle at Las Vegas, 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 (NFL)

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon (NFL)

Notes

• After telling reporters on Monday about how happy and healthy he was, defensive tackle D’Shawn Hand suffered what's being called a lower-body injury during a pass-rushing drill on Tuesday. Hand said he had hired a personal chef to help him keep his weight up after dripping to 270 pounds last season, and was at 293. His efforts to take better care of himself included “warming up correctly, making sure my muscles stay loose. Stretching, stretching a lot more, yoga, and core [exercises].”

• Don't expect to see Quinnen Williams this week. After breaking his foot during an offseason workout, he underwent surgery in May. However, he's still on track to return to practice prior to next week's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

• The first deadline for roster reductions is Tuesday. Prior to 3:00 p.m. CT, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 85 players on the active/inactive List.

• If you missed our Extra Point segment on Marlon Humphrey on Tuesday, he went out and had a dominating practice. According to the reporters who were watching, at one point he broke up four consecutive passes.

This report will be continually updated as necessary.

