Four Crimson Tide Products were named to the PFWA All-NFL Team

Josh Jacobs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Surtain II, and Quinnen Williams were named to the PFWA All-NFL First Team.

The University of Alabama led all other schools in selections for the PFWA's All-NFL team with four.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the greatest of all-time.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams led all interior defensive lineman in sacks with 12 (fellow Crimson Tide product Daron Payne finished second). Williams was the driving force in creating gaps for the Jets to finish seventh in team sacks (finished 26th last season).

Surtain was considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season in 2021. This year, NFL personalities praised him week in and week out for shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the world.

Fitzpatrick elevated his three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro personality this season with his ball-hawking (league-leading six interceptions) and hard-hitting abilities. The 2018 11th overall pick has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne made the All-NFC team.

Hurts has been considered an MVP candidate the entire regular season. The dual-threat finished the year 10th in passing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. The Eagles finished with the best record in the NFC as well.

Payne had the fourth-most tackles for loss in the NFL with 18. He was recently replaced Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the Pro Bowl, making this his first-ever appearance in the game of elites.

