Four Former Alabama Players on the Eagles are Flying to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII.

The University of Alabama is represented by four players: quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive guard Landon Dickerson and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Hurts, who was announced as an NFL MVP finalist on Wednesday has quieter game, throwing for 121 yards and rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles offensive line were practically flawless against one of the most feared front sevens in the NFL. Dickerson and the offensive line allowed one sack, but created gaps for 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Dickerson hyperextended his right elbow late in the game, but should be fine for Super Bowl Sunday in two weeks.

Smith also didn't have much screen time, but his first of two catches went viral immediately. It's uncertain if he came down with it, but Philadelphia quickly snapped the ball before San Francisco could challenge it.

Jobe had multiple snaps as member of the special teams, but got some at cornerback late in the game.

Had the 49ers won, highly-touted defensive coordinator and former Alabama linebacker Demeco Ryans would've been the man Crimson Tide fans would cheer for on Super Bowl Sunday.

If the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Jonah Williams will be the fifth Crimson Tide Product headed to Super Bowl LVII.

