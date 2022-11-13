Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Out After Emergency Appendectomy

While most Alabama Crimson Tide fans were busy focussing on the 30-24 victory at Ole Miss, one of their favorite former All-Americans was busy having emergency surgery.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly had an appendectomy performed following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10.

Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team officials that he didn't feel well at practice. The All-Pro safety had already been ruled for Week 10 earlier in the day.

The next thing anyone knew, it was determined that Fitzpatrick needed surgery as soon as possible, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An emergency appendectomy is usually performed to remove the appendix before it ruptures. There can often be little warning, and sometimes the infected area is extremely painful.

The 25-year-old could be out for numerous weeks while recovering.

Losing Fitzpatrick comes at crucial time for the Steelers (2–6), who also announced the return of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt from injured reserve earlier in the day. Currently in last place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh heads into Sunday’s home game against the Saints looking to make a run and turn their season around–a task that’ll be difficult without the two-time Pro Bowler.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 45 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions, including a 31-yard pick-six, in seven starts.

Left guard Kevin Dotson was listed in the team's last injury report as being questionable after suffering an abdominal injury on Friday. If he can't go, former Crimson Tide offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer would likely start in his place.

