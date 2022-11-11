Steelers star edge-rusher TJ Watt is back.

Watt told reporters on Friday that he plans to make his return to the field on Sunday when Pittsburgh welcomes the Saints to town. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been out since Week 1 with a partially torn pec.

Watt made his return to practice after Week 8, sparking speculation that he might try and play before the team’s bye. However, the Steelers decided to exercise caution with his recovery, opting to hold him out until the second half of the season.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that Watt will be on a snap count during his first week back on the field, with the team aiming to have him play about 60 snaps. However, Watt said he doesn’t anticipate being on a “pitch count,” per NFL Network.

Regardless of what the case may be when it comes to playing time, Watt sounded eager to get back on the field, calling his return “a long time coming.”

“I feel very very good about the week that I’ve had,” Watt said, per All Steelers. “I’m excited to play. I’m excited to be back in Acrisure Stadium.”

Watt should give Pittsburgh a humongous boost come Sunday. When he was on the field in Week 1, the Steelers generated seven sacks, but in the seven games since then, the defense has tallied just eight total sacks. Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the NFL with 15 total sacks through nine weeks.

