Which Former Alabama Player has the Best Chance to Make a Big Impact in the Super Bowl?

Who's still participating in the NFL Playoffs? These one-time Crimson Tide standouts are still in the running for the Lombardi Trophy.

Let's face it, it's been a rough playoff for most former University of Alabama players.

It's been a pretty rough season as well.

Granted, a lot of players had big years, especially the six first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But one by one their teams kept getting knocked off — although in fairness, that's what's supposed to happen to a lot of the top rookie talent. The draft goes in reverse order of the previous season's standings, and among the six first rounders running back Najee Harris went last at No. 24 overall.

Yet Harris, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith all helped their teams makes the postseason (along with second-round selections Christian Barmore and Landon Dickerson). Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II helped get their teams close.

Overall, that's pretty remarkable.

They're still all at home now, along with every other former Crimson Tide player minus six who still have a shot at earning a Super Bowl ring.

Wait, you think there's just five? Keep reading.

In the meantime, here are the opening odds and totals as well as the futures odds for Super Bowl LVI at SI Sportsbook.

NFL Championship Sunday

No. 4 Cincinnati (12-7 SU, 12-7 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (14-5 SU, 10-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+240) | Kansas City (-300)

Spread: CIN +6.5 (-110) | KC -6.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 53.5 (-110)

Game Info: Sunday 2:30 pm CT | CBS

No. 6. San Francisco (12-7 SU, 11-8 ATS) at No. 4 LA Rams (14-5 SU, 10-9 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+155) | Los Angeles (-188)

Spread: SF:+3.5 (-110) | LAR -3.5 (-110)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: Sunday 5:30 pm CT | Fox

Plus here are the updated odds for Super Bowl LVI, which will have a direct impact on our subsequent list:

SUPER BOWL LVI ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs +140

Los Angeles Rams +210

San Francisco 49ers +375

Cincinnati Bengals +750

Which Former Alabama Player has the Best Chance to Make a Big Impact in the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVI NFL.com Super Bowl LVI will played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, which is where next year's National Championship Game will be played in college football. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT 6) Gehrig Dieter, wide receiver, Chiefs Denny Medley, USA Today Sports photos Dieter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, he's in his fifth season with the Chiefs. However, he's been on the practice squad this season so he isn't an active player on the roster. 5) Terrell Lewis, linebacker, Rams Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Lewis has played in 11 games, with four starts this season. He's been credited with 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. However, he hasn't been active for a game since the Rams lost at the Packers on Nov 28. 4) Jonah Williams, left tackle, Bengals Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals' 2019 first-round pick is wrapping up his second season as the starting left tackle. He started the first 15 games this season, and dressed but did not play in the regular-season finale against the Browns The Titans notched nine sacks last week, but the Bengals still won the playoff game, on the road against the AFC's top-seeded team, 19-16. 3) DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Even though San Francisco beat Los Angeles twice during the regular season, the Rams are favored to win at home. Nevertheless, Ryans dialed up an impressive game plan to shut down Aaron Rogers in Green Bay last week. He's already interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job and will reportedly meet with the Raiders after the NFC Championship. Ryans, who is only 37, was a second-round pick after playing for the Crimson Tide from 2002-5 as a standout linebacker. A'Shawn Robinson, defensive lineman, Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is he aging backward? Nah. After four seasons with the Lions, Robinson left for Los Angeles as a free agent. He played in 14 games during the regular season and was credited with 58 tackles. His two sacks came in the final two games on the schedule as he seemed to be turning things up for the playoffs. Robinson had three tackles against the Buccaneers last week. 1) Jarran Reed, defensive lineman, Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff, USA Today photos Reed, who used to line up alongside Robinson at Alabama, is a sixth-year defensive tackle who was originally selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. This is his first season with the Chiefs, who reached the Super Bowl last year. He was credited with 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. He also had a big fourth-quarter sack against the Bills last week, along with six tackles.

