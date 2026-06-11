How Justin Lebron, Tyler Fay and Brady Neal Embody Alabama Baseball's Culture

OMAHA, Neb. — It doesn't happen all the time that a group of special players find a home in a program at the same exact time. Alabama head baseball coach Rob Vaughn lucked into that scenario by having juniors Justin Lebron and Tyler Fay, along with senior Brady Neal, on the same roster in 2026.

Now, that group has helped lead the Crimson Tide to a College World Series appearance. They face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday for a chance to further their impressive postseason run.

If it weren't for those three, the Crimson Tide might not be where it is now. The high-level play of Lebron, Fay and Neal has been crucial all season long, but the trust those three had in Vaughn and his coaching staff was arguably more important.

"These kids trusted (us) with their career," Vaughn said Thursday. "Brady Neal left a perennial powerhouse and trusted us with his career. Justin Lebron could have gone anywhere in the country that he wanted to after his freshman year and chose to do it at Alabama. All before we had done anything. And a guy like Tyler Fay, who redshirted his first year and wasn't on the roster and turns into the player he is now.

The trio had to place a certain amount of trust in the coaches to get their development to where it needed to be. It's worked out for both parties, so far.

For those exact reasons, the trio of talented juniors and seniors means tons to Vaughn. When they could've made decisions to go elsewhere or have an attitude shift based on playing time, they opted to ride out the storm in Tuscaloosa.

All of those decisions, from Neal's transfer to Alabama from LSU, to Lebron opting to stay with the Crimson Tide while emerging as a national prospect and ending with Fay's redshirt as a freshman, are a sign of the mutual trust and respect between player and coach.

"There's a special place in your heart for those kids that really trusted in the vision that the staff had laid out for them well before it kind of came to fruition," Vaughn said. "So special kids. You don't get to places like we are now without special people."

Alabama's program was in a very different spot just a few years ago. It took time for Vaughn to find his footing and build rosters with SEC talent and continuity, but his 2026 trip to Omaha is a sign that he and his team have arrived.

None of that could've happened if it weren't for his upperclassmen mainstays.

"Every one of these kids trusted us before Alabama was really on the map in some ways," Vaughn said. "We talked about our vision. We talked about what we believe we could build here. We talked about the type of people we needed in the room. But there's no guarantee on the other end."

Vaughn's been able to form a culture in Alabama since 2023 and it's stuck. In fact, players like Lebron, Fay and Neal only help it stay intertwined in the program for longer and longer.

"What has been rewarding is (that) culture doesn't fade. It really doesn't," Vaughn said. "If you can build it, lay the foundation right, it doesn't fade. And that's what has been really rewarding about the last couple (of) years here."

The Crimson Tide and the Sooners face off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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