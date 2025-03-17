How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. South Alabama
Before a college baseball weekend comes a midweek. The No. 12 Alabama baseball team has handled those well in 2025; it has another coming on Tuesday against the Sun Belt's South Alabama Jaguars.
The Crimson Tide (20-1, 3-0 SEC) has been perfect in the win-loss column for Tuesday and Wednesday games this season. The Jaguars are 10-9 (0-3 SBC) whilst playing in one of the best midmajor leagues in the country.
Tuesday's contest, with a scheduled start time of 6 p.m. CT, will be available to stream on SEC Network+. To date, the 2025 Crimson Tide has had one nationally televised game: Sunday's 2-0 victory over then-No. 19 Texas A&M.
The Jaguars share a pair of common opponents with the Crimson Tide: UAB and Alabama State. Alabama defeated UAB at Regions Field in Birmingham in its most recent midweek outing, and took down Alabama State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Feb. 19.
South Alabama is 1-3 against those common opponents. It beat the Hornets at home on Feb. 26 but was swept in three games by Casey Dunn's Blazers in Birmingham from Feb. 21-23. The Jaguars have faced one SEC team before Alabama: then-No. 13 Ole Miss, winning a March 11 game 14-5 in Mobile.
When the Crimson Tide last met South Alabama, the Jaguars got a 5-4 win in Tuscaloosa on April 9, 2024. Head coach Rob Vaughn, then in his first season, said after that game that he wanted his team to respond during the ensuing weekend while up against No. 1 Arkansas.
This time around, that ensuing weekend is a big one on a bit of a shorter turnaround, though it is also against the nation's top-ranked team. No. 1 Tennessee, winner of last season's national championship, will come to Alabama's ballpark from Thursday to Saturday.