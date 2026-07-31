2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Backs

Alabama's defensive back room enters the 2026 season looking less like a rebuild and more like one of the top units in the country as the nation's No. 9 passing defense returns four starters from a season ago.

The Crimson Tide lost cornerback Domani Jackson to the NFL Draft, Dashawn Jones ran out of eligibility, and Cam Calhoun and Kameron Howard hit the transfer portal, but Kane Wommack's secondary still returns the bulk of its 2025 production, while adding a few blue-chip freshmen into the mix.

The secondary welcomed upperclassmen safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard back for another season as both opted to return to college instead of heading to the NFL. The tandem gets set for their third season together, offering Alabama leadership and experience on the back end.

The tandem of Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee offers the Crimson Tide a pair of lengthy cornerbacks with playmaking ability. Brown made two of the biggest plays of the Alabama season in 2025, turning interceptions into touchdowns before halftime against Tennessee and Oklahoma, giving the Crimson Tide an edge. Lee took over the starting cornerback role midseason and turned in 34 tackles and two interceptions, making throwing on Alabama's defensive backs a dangerous proposition.

Alabama's Husky spot is the only defensive back position that doesn't have a returning starter, but it should feature a familiar face in 2026. Junior Red Morgan has five starts under his belt and looks poised to become the Crimson Tide's apex player this fall, while Zavier Mincey becomes his immediate challenger.

The Crimson Tide gave up 169.9 yards per game through the air and came away with 11 interceptions and 46 pass breakups in 2025. The group can be even more productive in 2026 as they enter their third season in Wommack's system.

Here's a closer look at every defensive back on the 2026 depth chart.

2026 Alabama Defensive Backs

Cornerback

Junior - Zabien Brown / Sophomore - Dijon Lee Junior - Carmelo O'Neal / Freshman - Jorden Edmonds Sophomore - Chuck McDonald / Freshman - Zyan Gibson

Safety

Senior - Bray Hubbard / Senior - Keon Sabb Junior - Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. / Sophomore - Ivan Taylor Freshman - Rihyael Kelly

Husky

Junior - Red Morgan Junior - Zavier Mincey Freshman - Jireh Edwards Sophomore - Chuck McDonald

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster. Additionally, the roster hasn't been updated yet with new measurements, so the ones below are from the spring.

Bray Hubbard – Senior, 6-2, 217

Hubbard was a 4-star recruit and the No. 12 athlete in the Class of 2023 out of Ocean Springs, Miss. The 2025 All-SEC First Team safety tied the SEC lead and was 23rd nationally with four interceptions, was third on Alabama's defense with 79 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks in 2025. He's appeared in 36 games for the Crimson Tide with 137 career tackles over three seasons. Hubbard opted to return to Tuscaloosa for his senior year and can play all three safety positions in the Crimson Tide defense, including sub-linebacker in longer passing situations.

Zabien Brown – Junior, 6-0, 194

Brown was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4 cornerback in the Class of 2024 out of Santa Ana, Calif. He returns for his third season starting in the Crimson Tide secondary after appearing in 28 games over the last two seasons. The junior has five interceptions under his belt and returned two for game-changing touchdowns last season. He is poised to become a first rou nd pick in next spring's NFL Draft with another strong season as Alabama's top cornerback.

Keon Sabb – Fifth, 6-1, 208

Sabb was a 4-star recruit and the No. 9 safety in the Class of 2022 out of IMG Academy in Florida. He spent two seasons at Michigan, playing in 18 games with four starts, helping the Wolverines win the 2023 national championship. He transferred to Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2024 season and has played in 22 games in the Crimson Tide secondary across the last two seasons. Sabb opted to return for his fifth season and was named 2026 Preseason All-SEC Third Team after intercepting three passes and breaking up 10 others over the last two years for Alabama.

Dijon Lee Jr. – Sophomore, 6-4, 204

Lee was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4 cornerback in the Class of 2025 out of Mission Viejo, Calif. He played in all 15 games, starting five as a true freshman for the Crimson Tide in 2025, earning Freshman All-SEC honors after picking off two passes and making 34 tackles in his first season of college football. Lee projects as Alabama's second cornerback in 2026 with capability to play all over Kane Wommack's secondary.

Red Morgan – Junior, 6-0, 189

Morgan was a 4-star recruit and the No. 28 safety in the Class of 2024 out of Phenix City, Ala. He's appeared in 27 games in his first two seasons, starting five in his sophomore season at Husky. The in-state product is known for his physicality and has 34 tackles with two pass breakups and a force fumble. Morgan is poised to become a full time starter in 2026, providing the defense with an experienced player at the Husky position.

Zavier Mincey – Junior, 6-3, 206

Mincey was a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 cornerback in the Class of 2024 out of Daytona Beach, Fla. He played in 28 games in his first two seasons with one start, recording 38 tackles with three pass breakups. His size makes him a strong candidate to play sub linebacker and safety for the Crimson Tide in 2026 and he'll be one of the first defensive backs off the bench.

Ivan Taylor – Sophomore, 6-0, 196

Taylor was a 4-star recruit and the No. 6 safety in the Class of 2025 out of Winter Garden, Fla. He played in all 15 games as a true freshman, making 14 tackles with one pass breakup as a special teamer and a backup defender. Taylor is poised to step into a bigger role in the defensive backfield as a supplemental safety.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – Junior, 5-11, 205

Kirkpatrick Jr. was a 3-star recruit and the No. 91 safety in the Class of 2024 out of Gadsden, Ala. He's appeared in 21 games over the last two years, making 12 tackles, forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass. He returns to action this fall after being arrested and suspended last season, giving the program a heavy hitting safety with something to prove this season.

Carmelo O'Neal – Junior, 6-4, 209

O'Neal was an unranked recruit in the Class of 2024. He spent his first two seasons playing for the Mercer Bears in the FCS. He had 54 tackles with 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble in 23 games for the Bears before transferring to Alabama this offseason. O'Neal's length and experience makes him a prime candidate to serve as the immediate backup to the starting cornerbacks.

Chuck McDonald – Sophomore, 6-1, 197

McDonald was a 4-star recruit and the No. 7 cornerback in the Class of 2025 out of Santa Ana, Calif. He played in six games as a true freshman, making one tackle as a special-teamer. McDonald enters the year looking for a larger role at either cornerback or Husky in his second season.

Jorden Edmonds – Freshman, 6-3, 188

Edmonds was a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2026 out of Marietta, Ga. He enrolled early and impressed in spring practice, continuing Alabama's lineage of lengthy cornerbacks. Edmonds enters the season fighting for a primary backup cornerback role as he looks to develop into a full-time player in 2027.

Jireh Edwards – Freshman, 6-2, 221

Edwards was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 safety in the Class of 2026 out of Upper Marlboro, Md. He enrolled early and has imposing size for the secondary, making him an ideal Husky in the Alabama defense. Edwards is instinctual and has elite athleticism, making him an exciting prospect to watch as a true freshman.

Zyan Gibson – Freshman, 6-0, 194

Gibson was a 4-star recruit and the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2026 out of Gadsden, Ala. He enrolled early and gives the Crimson Tide an athlete with elite speed who can contribute in the return game. He enters the season looking to gain experience sitting behind veteran teammates in the defensive back group.

Rihyael Kelly – Freshman, 6-3, 196

Kelly was a 3-star recruit and the No. 40 safety in the Class of 2026 out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He possesses the length the defensive staff looks for, with elite speed that allows him to cover a lot of ground. Kelly enrolled early and will look to develop this season behind the veterans in the room.

This is the eighth story of BamaCentral's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group through the rest of July.

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Line

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