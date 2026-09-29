Alabama Guard Aden Holloway Has Marijuana Charges Dropped

Alabama guard Aden Holloway's marijuana possession charges have been dismissed, per multiple reports.

This news comes over 100 days after Holloway entered a second-chance program as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. He had to complete 50 hours of community service, pass drug and alcohol screenings and pay fines for the case to be dismissed. Based on the charges being dropped, it appears he's accomplished the second-chance program objectives.

Holloway practiced with the team during the summer, and now that the charges have been dismissed, he's eligible to join the Crimson Tide again, as practice for the 2026-27 season officially began last week.

Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Alabama's second-leading scorer last season didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa for the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 victory over 13-seed Hofstra nor the Round of 32 win over 5-seed Texas Tech. He was approved to travel out of state the day of the Sweet 16 in Chicago, but Holloway wasn't in attendance. Holloway's ban from the University of Alabama's campus was reversed on April 3.

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Alabama's 2026-27 season is around the corner. The Crimson Tide will play three scrimmage next month against Furman in Coleman Coliseum on Oct. 8 and against Ole Miss (Oct. 15) and Auburn (Oct. 22) in Birmingham.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of Sept. 29

G Aden Holloway (returning senior)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

C TJ St. Louis (freshman)

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