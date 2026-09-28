Alabama AD Greg Byrne, Six Crimson Tide Head Coaches Earn Contract Extensions

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne's contract has been extended through the 2032-33 season, the University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved on Monday.

Byrne's new deal is worth $2.675 million annually through June 30, 2033. It also has performance-based incentive opportunities. His previous deal in 2024 paid him $2.09 million annually through June 2031.

"Greg's tenure at UA has consistently yield significant academic and athletic success for our student athletes," University of Alabama President Peter Mohler said. "He has also established as a premier leader in collegiate athletics. Greg provides a stable force that is pivotal in helping UA both navigate the current environment and chart a course for our future."

The 54-year-old, who has been at UA since 2017, played a pivotal role in Alabama becoming the only Division I program during the 2025-26 academic calendar to make the College Football Playoff, Women's NCAA Tournament, Men's NCAA Tournament, Women's College World Series and the Men's College World Series.

It was the baseball team's first trip to the CWS since 1999 and the first under head coach Rob Vaughn. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the football team beat Oklahoma on the road in the first round of last season's CFP. The women's basketball team reached the Round of 32, Nate Oats and the men's basketball team appeared in the Tide's fourth straight Sweet 16 and the softball team advanced to the WCWS semifinal round.

But the success of Alabama athletics didn't stop there. The gymnastics team was one of the final 16 programs remaining in the NCAA Tournament, women's track and field's Doris Lemngole won multiple national titles and The Bowerman, plus men's track and field's Samuel Ogazi took home the 400-meter sprint at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The men's wheelchair basketball team was the runner-up at the National Championship while the women's team won it. Men's golfer William Jennings also finished second in the NCAA Championships.

Byrne hired Vaughn, DeBoer, Oats and gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston. In addition to Byrne, six Crimson Tide head coaches received contract extensions on Monday, including Johnston and softball's Patrick Murphy.

Patrick Murphy, Softball

Five-year contract through June 30, 2031

$600,000 annual salary

Ashley Johnston, Gymnastics

Five-year contract through June 30, 2031

$275,000 annual salary

Margo Geer, Swimming

Three-year contract through April 30, 2029

$190,000 annual salary

Lydia Lasprilla, Women's Golf

Five-year contract through June 30, 2031

$225,000 annual salary

Jay Seawall, Men's Golf

Five-year contract through June 30, 2031

$285,000 annual salary

Dan Waters, Track and Field

Four-year contract through June 30, 2030

$350,000 annual salary

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